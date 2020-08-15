Historians, since 1945, have expressed opinions about the key event that ended World War II: the Battle of Midway in 1942, D-Day in 1944, the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki in 1945.
In my opinion, an earlier date 79 years ago this month was the setting for the final victory: August 9-12, 1941, at Placentia Bay, Newfoundland, Canada, aboard the USS Augusta and the HMS Prince of Wales. The major participants were British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and President Franklin D. Roosevelt.
In late 1940, after the surrender of France and the start of the German blitz on London, FDR worried over the British plight of fighting alone. He thought of a parallel between a neighbor fighting a fire without a hose and a next-door neighbor who could lend him his hose.
The U.S. could supply whatever was required by the British and that in turn would serve as our defense in case the Axis powers attacked our shores.
The Act to Promote the Defense of the U.S., or as it came to be known, the Lend Lease Act, was passed by Congress on March 11, 1941. All the supplies would be paid for at the cessation of hostilities.
The U.S. became known as the "Arsenal of Democracy" for its tremendous ability to satisfy wartime necessities, but remained neutral until the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941.
Churchill and Roosevelt were brought together at Placentia Bay by a mutual desire for freedom of the oppressed and hatred of the Hitler regime.
Their motives were to define war aims, such as what did Britain need to survive and what common principles could be assured for a better world in the future for all countries of the world. This became the basis for the issuance of the Atlantic Charter, the first leg of the formation of the United Nations.
Newsreels of the meeting displayed a remarkable tableau. Aboard the British battleship, a church service was held, surrounded by both ships' companies of the Augusta and Prince of Wales.
Churchill had selected the three hymns. Cockney accents and Texas drawls echoed to the first hymn, "O God our help in ages past, our hopes for years to come ... ." A chaplain led the reading of the General Confession and the Lord's Prayer.
The second hymn was joined as jubilant as the first, "Onward, Christian soldiers, marching as to war, with the cross of Jesus going on before ... ."
Churchill wept as the song vibrated through the battleship. A reading from the Book of Joshua, "Be strong and of good courage ..." was followed by the third hymn, "Eternal Father, strong to save, whose arm hath bound the restless wave, hear us when we cry to thee for those in peril on the sea ... ."
Notable words to end on; the Prince of Wales was sunk off the coast of Malaya in January 1942 with the loss of over half of her crew, about 1,500.
An oft-quoted statement by Churchill set the mood of the meeting: "It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning."
The world that was slated for destruction was saved for humanity.
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
