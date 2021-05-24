It was 1957, we had just been married, living in an apartment on the north end of Chicago adjacent to Evanston.
Getting acclimated to this new life was an "experience."
Two people, both working, set new criteria: shower time, fast breakfast, Ardis leaving to catch a bus to downtown Chicago and for me getting on my "uniform" – a pressed suit, shined shoes, white shirt, tie, hat and suitcase for a day on the road as a salesman for Chas. Pfizer & Co.
We wore only white shirts by order; blue shirts became acceptable in the late 1960s.
What brought this remembrance to mind was the death recently of a friend, coupled with a minor event over 60 years ago involving a white shirt. On weekends, we caught up with those necessary, but time-consuming details: laundry and dry cleaning.
Ardis took my white shirts to a local dry cleaning shop with instructions "no starch, please." As you would guess, the shirts came back with starched collars.
As a salesman, driving a car daily for hours on end elicited a pain in the neck. The next week, the ritual was the same at the cleaners: "Please, no starch."
As I opened the package in the apartment and felt the stiff collars, my bile was beginning to move up to my throat as I realized that this shop could not follow simple directions.
So off I went with package in hand to do battle. I was second in line. I observed the clerk behind the counter as about late 30s in age, sweating in the humid atmosphere, hair unkempt, tired, but that was not my concern. It only added to my belief that she was not up to the task of her profession.
All of a sudden, the entire episode vanished. I saw on her left arm an unmistakable number in blue ink, a tattoo, that indicated she had been an inmate of a concentration camp: Dachau, Buchenwald, Flossenburg, Auschwitz, Birkenau or one other of the scores of camps in Germany and Poland.
Did she lose a mother, a father, son or daughter to man's inhumanity, I wondered?
As she looked up at me with glasses sliding down her nose, she asked, "Please?"
Probably one of the few words in English she knew. I said, "I just want to thank you for the hard work you do with shirts" and left.
There was no way on God's green earth that I was going to complain about a shirt after what she had seen in her young life. A message was sent over 2,000 years ago to remind us, "Love your neighbor as yourself."
Dedicated to Erika Marquardt, who died recently at Atria. She was an artist of world renown who lived under Russian oppression in East Berlin before immigrating to the U.S.
