One rainy Sunday morning recently, I took our youngest, a 3-year-old girl, for a quick trip into Henry Bear’s Park.
We hadn’t planned on buying anything that morning; it was a “looking” trip we said, but the moment we walked into the baby section, she was drawn like a magnet to a beautiful Black baby doll.
She came in a big box with the classic plastic on the front and even though the doll and box were roughly half my daughter’s size, she picked it up, holding it tightly in her arms and kissed the plastic. “This is the prettiest doll I ever saw, Mama!” she said in between smooches.
At this point, I melted. You see, I have been a preschool and kindergarten teacher for the last six years. I left an incredible local school after COVID-19 hit to teach a pod of children out of my home this year.
While doing so, my fourth baby was born — Heartwood Nature School — a completely outdoor nature school whose top priority is to provide honest education to young children in the context of forest immersion while teaching them how to be compassionate, responsible human beings.
This happens by teaching the youngest of children about social, racial and environmental justice. Through my years as a teacher, I’ve witnessed a lot about children and their leanings around race.
I can recall one of the kindest children I’ve ever met begin a disagreement with another girl as they played babies in my classroom. There were three babies — one Black and two white. Two girls had white babies and this girl, who wouldn’t hurt a fly, came to me in tears because she didn’t want the Black baby.
“What’s wrong with this baby?” I asked.
“It’s not like me,” she said. “It’s Black.” How could an otherwise magnanimous child have such prejudice?
Four years later when my youngest was born, I resolved to ensure she wouldn’t feel this way. I sought out babies of different shades, searched for books with Black characters, and noted movies like "The Princess and the Frog" and "Doc McStuffins" for later watching.
I armed myself with as much knowledge and background as I could — reading, watching movies and documentaries, listening to podcasts, and having important conversations around the dinner table.
This was my job as a white mother, to not only better myself as a human being, but to inform my children of what it is to be Black or brown-skinned in America.
This is wholly different from the conversation that Black parents in America have to have with their children, particularly with their boys. I completely understand the privilege my skin and my children’s skin provides us, which is why this conversation is so necessary in our home.
The doll was out of our price range that day, but she settled on a Corolle doll whose skin was the color of coffee with a splash of milk and smelled of the sweetest vanilla. After we paid, I asked the clerk for a pair of scissors and immediately cut the baby out of the package. My little one quickly embraced this doll, proclaiming it “the prettiest doll ever!”
As we left the store, my husband still had a hankering for coffee so we stopped at an Amesbury coffee shop on our way home to Merrimac. When we walked in, I noticed a young Black girl, about 5 or 6, standing in line with her white mother and grandmother.
What I noticed next melted me further. As we walked closer, the little girl saw my youngest and her Black doll. The girl’s eyes grew wide and you could see the smile lines around her eyes from behind her mask.
While we were enjoying our treats outside, the little girl and her family approached us. “My daughter wanted to come say hi again,” the mother said.
Our children exchanged warm smiles as they showed each other their toys.
“Your doll has brown skin like me,” the girl said. “Yeah,” my daughter answered. “She is the prettiest doll ever!”
The girl and her family went on their way, but I am sure that as she walked away, this is what I imagine she was thinking: She picked out that baby doll in a sea of white baby dolls. She thinks the Black doll is the prettiest doll ever and she has skin that looks just like mine. Black is beautiful.
This is a heartwarming story and I hope it gives readers something to smile about, but I hope it will do something else, too. I hope you will take it as a call to action.
Call your bookstore, your toy store, your child’s school, your newspaper — make sure they carry products that represent all people, cultures and colors. Because representation matters.
Martha Burke is the owner and director of Heartwood Nature School in West Newbury and a mother of three children. She serves on the board of directors for the Alliance for Climate and Environmental Stewards and is a founding member of the Merrimac Anti-Racism Alliance.
