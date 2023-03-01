I was so fortunate in finding a place to stay in Venice, Florida.
Venice Beach Villas was a great find in a wonderful location. We could only book it for a month this year and as things turned out, I decided to line up a place for next year – you have to reserve way in advance.
I was able to book for two weeks next January. It will be in a larger villa – the one we had this year was tiny yet adequate, next year will be more spacious. Even though I will be 100 years old, I know I’m being very optimistic, but I decided what the heck.
It was such a great time, my body stood up well and we did a lot of activities. In the mornings, I was able to walk on the sidewalk all way to the end of the street and arrive at the Venice Beach Pavilion.
Down and back was a mile walk. I got that walk in every day because I didn’t have to worry about weather.
Going in the other direction was a little town. Venice is unique in having a business district. Everything in Florida is malls but this town reminds me of Newburyport.
Tourists are there all the time and I could walk there from my place very easily – it was so handy. I couldn’t help but want to return if possible.
I was so fortunate. My grandson Andre and his wife took my car down for me so we would have a vehicle and they drove it back, and it’s now sitting in my yard again.
They enjoyed the driving so much. I’m not sure if I would have done these things if I had a grandparent. I don’t remember having a grandparent. Two people who want to be with their grandfather is astounding to me.
We did a lot of things down there. I got together with a group of people I lived with for 15 winters at Bird Bay where I rented a condo. All of my friends owned the places, so they lived there. They put on a big party for me.
It was a big gathering and I did a lot of talking, telling war stories (I never talked about them when I was living there). The weather was nice. January is not the best month there usually but we had some real nice days. We were able to get around and go to the beaches. Everything worked out great.
Waiting for me when I got back home was a better walker. My daughter arranged to have a new upright walker sent to my house.
My sons unboxed and assembled it, and I’ve been able to use it the last couple of mornings and it’s perfect. I can walk so much better than the one I had before. It caused me to bend over a lot.
We’ve also been blessed with good weather and although I’m not sure how much longer it will hold up, I’ve been able to get out each day.
Life is full of changes. At my age, I can only feel so blessed that I’m home and I have my life to take care. I decided with my family’s insistence that I give up the car.
It was a very hard decision to make because I would like to go to the gym, especially on bad days. Now, I have to find someone to give me a ride there.
I’m going to try and find some things to use to work out in the house so I can keep active. My walking is going to be very helpful and if I get some workout equipment, it would help me even more.
It looks as though I may be returning to Europe this year. I cannot believe it. Last year was a big year as I went there twice with veterans and it looks like it will happen again.
It was so spectacular to be with all those veterans. Germany once again, maybe back to Omaha Beach, Normandy, so I feel that if I’m up to it, I can do it. I just hope it materializes.
I’ve always been a dreamer, so here I go dreaming some more. I’m looking forward to keeping going so that by next January, I will be back to Venice Beach – back to heaven.
Thank goodness I have a daughter who goes with me and takes care of me for everything I need. She is my right hand.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
