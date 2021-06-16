“Brick doesn’t twinkle,” offers Tim Dunn for why Fowle’s façade is an eye-catching feature in the Federal streetscape of downtown Newburyport.
To the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s lead consultant on American storefront preservation, Newburyport’s last surviving example of its once-numerous structural glass storefronts “represents a piece of architectural history.”
“It’s in pretty good shape, and it’s easy to clean so the glass shines again,” Dunn adds.
A lot had to happen before the black-and-white Art Moderne design and iconic sign could be installed at Stephen Fowle’s old newspaper store 80 years ago:
An English prince had to die in a pandemic. A Newburyport sea captain had to survive mutinies and shipwrecks. A Boston Herald publisher had to venture north and found the newspaper you’re now reading.
And American architects had to plagiarize Paris.
Prince Albert’s death in 1861 alarmed public health professionals everywhere and led to the first U.S. sanitation laws. Manufacturers developed structural glass tile, impervious to bacteria, for use in commercial kitchens, grocery stores, and hospitals.
American architects saw the gleaming Art Deco in Parisian bakeries and cafes in the 1920s and began experimenting with uses of glass on building exteriors. Soon, it adorned butcher shops and produce stores in Chicago, jewelry stores and barber shops in New York.
“Vitrolite” became the generic name for all structural glass, but Fowle’s tiles, manufactured by Pittsburgh Plate Glass, are called “Carrara” because they mimic the look of marble.
FDR’s New Deal didn’t just save but modernized downtown America, and glass block, plate glass, and structural glass became the architectural vocabulary of Main Street.
Businesses met the age of the automobile by using large display windows, flashy neon signs, and oversized lettering. Cornices, scrollwork, and decorative building detail were replaced by streamlined designs dramatized with large expanses of glass.
But this gets ahead of Newburyport’s story.
In 1875, a 17-year-old newspaper delivery boy and print typesetter set out from Cushing’s Wharf looking for adventure. When Charles Brown retired as a ship captain 30 years later, he launched a career that would transform State Street.
Brown went into glass — first stained, then plate — after learning commerce by reading books aboard a ship he called his “floating business house.” A natural entrepreneur, he talked his brothers and several High and State Street friends down to Pennsylvania to work at Pittsburgh Plate Glass, America’s first commercially successful plate glass manufacturer.
He became president of Pittsburgh Plate Glass in 1916, and made his brother-in-law Edward Raymond – both were married to Greenleaf sisters – vice president. His heart always either at sea or in Newburyport, Brown remained a lifelong member of the Marine Society.
For the rest of his life, he wrote of his global voyages and donated money to Newburyport causes, from the fireworks parade to the Ellen T. Brown Memorial Chapel in Oak Hill Cemetery. In 1928, PPG pallbearers took him to Oak Hill.
As Brown’s protégé, Henry Higgins climbed the ladder at PPG while his father, James, began running ads in his newly-founded Daily News for structural glass products, as well as editorials encouraging local businesses to remodel:
“A Little Extra Glass Means a Lot of Extra Charm.”
Ads for Fowle’s appeared on the same page as ads for Carrara glass tiles. “We’re taking a stand on the side of these new industrial architectural products,” proclaimed Higgins.
Nikolas Arakelian — of a family with its name on the Firehouse theater and a local charitable foundation — redesigned the Fowle’s storefront using PPG structural glass and plate glass. For well over half a century, Chase’s Candy Store at 33 State was covered with black Carrara, PPG display windows, a canvas awning, and a neon blade sign.
Carrara glass on 18 State mirrored that at Fowle’s, right up until urban renewal in 1971. Paramount Jewelry at 46 State had a façade of blue curved structural glass.
Display windows and structural glass facades all along State Street reflected Newburyport entrepreneurship, imagination, and verve. Though Art Moderne—or Art Deco—was a celebrated national style, Fowle’s historic storefront tells a very Newburyport story.
“Pigmented glass facades set among sober brick… It twinkles,” muses Dunn, “it brings back the magic.”
Jack Garvey, the author of Keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, raises glass at hammlynn@gmail.com.
