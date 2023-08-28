What is success, after all?
I was talking on the phone with an old childhood friend, a member of our “Uptown Gang,” discussing a recent contact I had had with a third classmate from a different part of town, when that exact subject arose.
The third classmate had been a bit of a wild thing in both high school and college, with a chip on his shoulder as to his perceived view of the privilege of us “Uptowners.”
He would mention on a number of occasions, viewed us as having had it easy, while he, from a more difficult family situation and neighborhood, had had to work harder for his success, not that he necessarily did at the time.
From college, he had gone on to become a teacher at an inner-city school before beginning to invest in rental properties and eventually restaurants. The end game of these real estate investments was the accumulation of $55 million. He would mention this figure on a number of occasions.
I have actually enjoyed talking with him over the years, for I have gone on to what I consider a successful career and a rewarding family life. He, however, had another opinion: “Stu, you are tall and good looking. You should have been more. You should have been a senator.”
Others in our class had cut off contact with this classmate, resenting the implication that they as an artist, a psychologist, a teacher had failed to make use of their full potential.
Who was he to judge? What if these individuals were happy, content with their career choices and life outcomes?
And wouldn’t his $55 million be viewed as chicken feed by a Bill Gates or a Warren Buffet or a Jeff Bezos? What absolute figure represents success?
No, money cannot be the sole arbiter of success. Otherwise, clever bank robbers and pyramid scheme perpetrators could be considered as successes.
How is the world a better place because of someone’s accumulation of money?
Success is one’s impact on other people, whether one’s own family, a classroom of students, a citizenry protected, a patient saved, a business client who gets a good product/service for a fair price … . Success is not an unshared pile of money.
Success needn’t be based on a material standard. My own successes have been in reaching and teaching young people, raising two independent sons who now raise their own next generation, touching those in need through the projects of a local service club, connecting with a reader through a newspaper column, having the respect of a friend … .
This could come with the accumulation of money, but that is a byproduct, not the end goal.
A number of months later, this third classmate called again. In our conversation, out of the blue, he said, “You had a nice career and you have a nice family,” perhaps backpedaling on his earlier critique/assessment of “should have done more.”
“I don’t have children,” he continued. “When I die, after my wife is taken care of, half of my money goes to St. Jude’s and half to the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. I already make monthly contributions.”
I must confess that I was pleasantly surprised, both by his conciliatory/complimentary tone and by the disclosure of the ultimate destination for his fortune. We each have or will have an impact on others.
Success is not a comparison between individuals, like a lifetime batting average, but rather an individual feeling. “Have I made the most of my life? Have I made the world a better place, even for one other individual? Or do I need a do-over?”
I am content with my life, and I hope he is with his. We just don’t need to compare, for neither is dependent upon the other.
No need to impress anyone else. Just a need to feel satisfied with oneself.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
