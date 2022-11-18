The glorious heft of her. Her cheeks, almost comically kissable. The sweet milky smell of her head--oh heavens, the smell of her head and the softness as I graze my cheek gently along it.
Yes, I’m in love with my granddaughter.
I can’t say I wasn’t warned. Friends who have trodden this path before me told me what it would like--“You won’t believe how you feel--It’s incredible, almost better than having your own kids the first time around.”
But their words couldn’t prepare me for the intoxicating reality of her now that she’s here, the dopamine rush I get when I hold her, feed her, nuzzle her neck. The strength of my feelings tells me that this is nature at work, the deepest, most hard-wired bond there is—the bond of family.
We learned Adelaide was coming last Christmas Day, when my daughter passed out customized lottery tickets, which, when scratched, revealed a baby was on the way. Amid the general happy screaming, one thing especially stands out in my memory—seeing my younger daughter’s eyes brimming with joyous tears at the news. She was with us through Zoom, 2,000 miles away, but distance didn’t matter. The bond was already there.
My daughter Cam’s pregnancy felt a little like a shared project. We have a family text thread, and no day goes by without some chatting, a few pictures, possibly some cat videos (too many from me, my kids would say). We—my son and other daughter, my husband and myself-- were able to share everything and cheerlead Cam (along with her husband Michael) the whole time.
I will always remember the moment the first picture of Addie came through. I almost threw my phone in the air. I think we all did. There she is. It’s her, with us at last. Oh baby, we’ve been waiting for what feels like so long. Thank you for joining us, for joining this family.
The wonderful moments have come thick and fast since then. Gazing on Addie in person for the first time at the hospital. Watching my son and daughter-in-law hold her and feed her when they visited. Seeing my younger daughter cuddle her, just the way Cam cuddled the 10-years-younger Tess when she was born. And possibly more than anything, reveling in the beautiful, relaxed way that Cam and Michael have adapted to being parents.
And if babies somehow choose their families, baby Addie chose very wisely indeed--the bond is not limited to us, not by a long shot. She has a whole other set of family members to worship her—grandparents, an aunt, uncle, and two little cousins. When we gathered at a casual dinner on a beautiful fall night a month ago, the circle of love felt almost tangible. Addie was held by nearly everyone at some point in the evening. It felt important and right that we welcome her, all together.
We’re not unique in this feeling, obviously. “It’s the only relationship in which people are crazy about one another simply because they’re breathing,” says Dr. Arthur Kornhabe, author of "The Grandparent Guide" and founder of the Foundation for Grandparents. “Grandchildren and grandparents usually have an adoration and unconditional love and joy in one another’s existence.”
Susan Bosak, the author of “How to build the Grandma Connection,” says that children with involved grandparents often have strong social and emotional skills, along with a heightened sense of family history and identity. In addition, she says, intense work commitments are often finished for grandparents, so they have time and focus to spare. And she notes that grandparents can share amusing or embarrassing family anecdotes that parents might not.
I can’t wait to share anecdotes, embarrassing and otherwise. I can’t wait to bake cookies, make mudpies, go to the beach. In the meantime, I will treasure every single moment and say an especially fervent prayer of gratitude this Thanksgiving day for my innumerable blessings.
Anyone know where I can get one of those “Ask me about my grandchildren” bumper stickers? Because I really, really need one.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) lives in West Newbury and nowadays can usually be found gazing adoringly at her granddaughter.
