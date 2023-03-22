To survive, humanity must take a new, radical approach to nuclear weapons.
For many years (some time ago), I was a consultant in management development. One important topic of my seminars was the concept of paradigms, as it was explained by the “futurist” Joel Barker.
“The Business of Paradigms” presented an astute, creative and very practical way of identifying and controlling the factors that shape our lives. (Please refer to Barker’s informative video, “The New Business of Paradigms,” and his book, “Future Edge.”)
A paradigm, according to Mr. Barker, is a domain defined by a large set of interrelated beliefs that establish the paradigm’s boundaries and which also provide the rules for succeeding within those boundaries.
Every individual on Earth lives with many other people within one or more of a great number of very different paradigms. This is inevitable and for the most part, a good thing.
There is, however, a significant problem with some paradigms: they may filter out information, excluding anything that doesn’t fit, and perpetuate bad ideas that just don’t correspond to the reality of the modern world.
An outmoded paradigm blocks creative solutions to problems, restricts one’s thoughts and actions, and limits one’s ability to look ahead and conceive of a viable future beyond it. Sometimes, we seem frozen within one of these.
Raised as a middle-class WASP (White Anglo Saxon [East-Coast] Protestant), I was inculcated, explicitly and implicitly, with innumerable rules and instructions from my family and surroundings intended to make me successful within that domain. (Be kind, be polite, be honest, go to college, consort with and marry other WASPs, have children, work hard, trust other people, and so on.)
What’s true of me is true of everyone within his or her own life paradigm – WASP, religious, military, Amish farmer, Communist, Buddhist, Tibetan monk, and many, many more distinctive patterns. Every paradigm, however, may and often does contain beliefs that tolerate or even encourage destructive behaviors of a wholly unacceptable kind.
The most critical case in point looms large before us. We have all been reading and hearing about Vladimir Putin’s unspeakable threat to use nuclear weapons.
It recently and belatedly became apparent to me, in the context of these threats, that we – almost all of us – and our allies, and Putin and his advisers, have our own grave and incredibly dangerous paradigm problem, which must be solved.
That is, that both paradigms admit of the possibility of the use of nuclear weapons, the dreadful consequences of which for humanity and Planet Earth are inconceivable. Such a possibility is simply not tolerable for any sane rational person to entertain at any time, and yet somehow it is envisioned by and included within our plans and policies.
The world’s nuclear powers are now in the grip of a dire “paradigm paralysis,” Barker’s term for the refusal or inability to adapt to change by moving beyond our current set ideas and ways of thinking, seeing or perceiving. (Many other beliefs and behaviors need to be updated, but right now the nuclear issue is primary.)
There must be, however, people who can break out of this paralysis, whom Barker calls “pioneers.” These are people who have the courage to lead the attempt to escape from it.
They break the existing rules and challenge the outmoded beliefs – even when they can’t be sure they’re going to make it.
What if we assent to being led by people convinced of their rectitude in the old paradigm who would push the nuclear button – a criminally insane act?
What if there are no paradigm pioneers on either side of a conflict – as, for example, right now, March 2023? As yet, there seem to be none, here or in Russia. There’s the rub – and what a rub!
Can we change paradigms before it is too late? I suggest that each of us needs to be a pioneer in his or her own way, forcefully making it clear to our leadership that we must have a new paradigm.
Jonathan Wells lives in Newburyport. Email him at: jon3sticks@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.