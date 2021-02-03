New Year’s resolutions are usually concerned with losing weight, exercising more and eating healthier. Most of them last about as long as a plate of brownies in a kindergarten class.
I’ve never been one for New Year’s resolutions, but this year seemed to demand something different. So, yesterday, when I did what I’ve been meaning to do for a while — pick up trash around the Moulton Street reservoir in West Newbury — I had an epiphany.
I was using my nifty grabbing tool to load bottles and Dunks cups into a bag and I realized that this could be my New Year's resolution. One bag of trash, once a week, whenever possible. This was how I could make an immediate and visible difference in my town and community. Plus, it wouldn’t involve giving up dessert.
Litter is a problem that will never be solved, only managed, and my personal opinion is that some states manage it better than this one.
Driving up to, around, and home from North Conway, New Hampshire, last September, my husband and I were struck by how clean the roadsides were.
It was notable, and equally notable, was how different things were — in a bad way — as we neared home. We were equally struck by similar clean roadsides when we attended a wedding on the outskirts of Chicago a couple of years ago. It made a very sad contrast to Massachusetts.
What I don’t understand is why this is OK? Our state has natural beauty to match any other state in the country. We have antique homes and buildings to admire everywhere we look. We have quaintness and beauty coming out of our ears. And yet, many of our small roads, and most of our highways — in this area anyway — are strewn with trash.
I’m sad that we accept this because we deserve better. Sometimes, I think it’s easier and sexier to focus on overarching global issues and miss the problems that are right underneath our feet, literally.
West Newbury does a wonderful townwide trash pickup every spring, but I’m ready to make that spirit a part of my everyday life. I’m done with walking past the gross, half-filled Gatorade bottle and waiting for someone else to pick it up. I am now that someone else.
I’m not making this a 24/7 job; I’m not going to let the perfect be the enemy of the good. There will be times when it won’t be possible to pick up trash, and there are many places where it isn’t safe or feasible to do so. Highways will always be out of our reach. But even one can or a cup picked up is something, and something is better than nothing.
When I posted a short blurb about this on West Newbury’s town Facebook pages, I was thrilled at the positive response, and to hear that some folks are already doing this. I salute them and am excited to join their ranks. I was also introduced to Plogging Newburyport, a local group that combines exercise with trash pickup.
Doing good for our community and making the world a little more beautiful — without giving up butter cookies? Honestly, I don’t know how anyone could resist.
Marilyn Archibald (archie4618@aol.com) invites you to join her in spirit by picking up trash occasionally. She lives in West Newbury and spends a lot of time baking the abovementioned butter cookies.
