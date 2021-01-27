As I See It: A personal plea to get vaccinated

A lot of controversy and misinformation has been heard about the coronavirus and the vaccine. I’d like to relate my experiences.
As one of Moderna’s clinical trial participants, I know firsthand about the benefits and possible side effects of the vaccine. I’ve been involved since August and am under continuous observation at Brigham and Women’s Hospital for the next two years.
Was I nervous? You bet! But I trust in the science and did some research before joining the trial. Typically, most clinical trials involve a few hundred people.
Worldwide, more that 300,000 people participated in these clinical trials and the shear number of participants makes this trial more successful in producing intended results. Granted, we don’t have data on long-term effects, but side effects seem minimal at this time, in my case headache and short-term fatigue.
Some people may think this is a hoax, some want to make it political, some believe that their rights are being violated because of mask mandates, still others are in denial (thinking it can’t happen to them or anyone they know).
Nationwide, there are 4,000-plus people a day losing their battle to the virus — two people every minute. So far, I’ve lost an uncle, a cousin and two friends to this terrible virus. Unfortunately, until you lose someone to the virus, it’s hard to believe that this is real.
We all hear about those who died from the virus but we rarely hear of the long-term effects of the virus for those who survive. Since it affects your brain, heart and lungs, the long-term effects of COVID-19 can be devastating.
I have a friend who survived but has such chronic fatigue that he can’t stand for more than three hours. He’s been out of work for over six weeks!
The situation we find ourselves in is very similar to the Spanish flu of 1918, which, incidentally, started in Kansas near Fort Riley and was transmitted by our servicemen around the world when World War I broke out. One-third of the world’s population contracted that flu virus and 50 million people died. It took more than two years to eradicate.
There are only three outcomes to the coronavirus. In the first, everyone gets the virus, those who survive develop antibodies and have a certain level of immunity, eventually herd immunity is reached (70% to 80%) and the virus dies off.
In the second outcome, we all socially distance, wear face coverings, don’t gather, don’t socialize with anyone other that those we live with until the spread stops, don’t go to parties, don’t travel, and eventually the virus stops spreading and dies off. We’ve already proven we can’t do this.
And in the third outcome, we all get vaccinated, we develop antibodies and a level of immunity, eventually we reach a level of herd immunity where the virus stops spreading and it dies off.
Trust in the science and the efforts of 300,000 people who participated in clinical trials to support the data and safety of the vaccine. Seven vaccines have been approved and are being administered worldwide (two in the U.S. with the possibility of a third in the near future).
It’s interesting to note that three companies, working independently of one another and using different technologies, produced very similar vaccines, which is a very positive end result.
The longer the virus is allowed to survive, the more possibility of mutations. Everyone needs to get vaccinated so we can put an end to this terrible virus.
Dennis Palazzo is a Newbury resident and works as a health inspector for Danvers.
