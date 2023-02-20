President Joe Biden has ended Donald Trump’s monopoly on the word “unprecedented.”
Never before has a president engaged hecklers in a State of the Union, mostly because no one did it until a white South Carolinian yelled, “You lie!” at our first African American president in 2009.
Barack Obama was visibly stunned, but Biden saw it coming, and so he baited MAGA Republicans with their intent to slash Social Security and Medicare.
Knowing that a few in their rank ranks had put that intent in writing, how did he contain his glee when Republicans yelled, “Liar”?
Especially when he gained their unwitting but all-too-public agreement to keep the New Deal programs intact.
If you ever wondered how Muhammed Ali’s legendary rope-a-dope strategy might work in politics, now you know.
Even Kyrsten Sinema applauded, though the big yellow wings of her “Sesame Street” costume appeared cumbersome. She does and dons all she can to earn the name, “Senator Sightgag.”
Biden also anticipated my 15th annual Presidents Day address. The tradition began when I started doing my part to answer those who object to removal of white supremacist names from public spaces.
“How will we know our history?” they whine.
“Ever read a book?” I might ask. Instead, I offer up these 700-word vignettes.
This year’s installment challenges the common wisdom that the former president who openly courts violence is “unprecedented.”
To start with, two former presidents were impeached, though Trump outdid them on that score by being impeached twice.
Anyone over 65 knows that Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon – who dodged impeachment only by resigning – were often strangers to the truth, but Trump makes both look like Boy Scouts.
Which brings us to a president vividly described by Brenda Wineapple in “The Impeachers: The Trial of Andrew Johnson and the Dream of a Just Nation” – a 2019 book that is a feature film with Tommy Lee Jones in the lead role waiting to happen
Tennessee’s Johnson, put on the 1864 ticket as vice president to appeal to the border states, promised to uphold Lincoln’s intentions but reneged when Congress began pushing for the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments.
Losing support in the North and West, Johnson launched a tour he dubbed “Swing of the Circle.” Wineapple calls his speeches “remarkable for their vituperation,” a description that fits Trump’s 2021 bluntly named “Revenge Tour.”
It did not go well in the North. “Why don’t you hang Jeff Davis?” someone yelled in Cleveland.
He yelled back the names of two leading abolitionists: “Why don’t you hang Thad Stevens and Wendell Phillips?”
Johnson’s abusive, inflammatory speech ignited deadly riots in Memphis and New Orleans much like Trump’s claims about Mexican “caravans” triggered lethal attacks on a Pittsburgh synagogue and an El Paso Walmart.
The “Swing,” writes Wineapple, “quickly degenerated into a Barnum-like carnival of unabashed self-promotion,” a line that uncannily describes Trump’s entire adult life.
In fact, when Trump was asked in the 2016 campaign to name past Americans he most admired, P.T. Barnum was the only name on which he elaborated.
Public service was never mentioned. It was all about the 19th century empresario’s “showmanship.”
Johnson constantly used first-person pronouns – foreshadowing Trump’s “my Justice Department,” “my generals,” “my judges,” and “I alone can fix it.”
Johnson’s most notorious “My Policy” was to pardon former rebels and usher them back into state governments. To this day, Trump promises pardons for all those involved in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
But Johnson never called for a suspension of the Constitution, as happened two months ago.
For a precedent to that, scroll back to 1861 when, 16 years after leaving the White House, Virginian John Tyler was elected to the Confederacy’s House of Representatives.
That should qualify as a call to terminate the U.S. Constitution, although before he showed up in Richmond to join the CS Congress, patriotic karma terminated him.
Terminated or not, he and King Andrew serve as precedents for our latest “national nightmare” – which will be over if Joe Biden can keep setting precedents.
He sure has plenty of dopes to rope.
Jack Garvey can be reached at hammlynn@gmail.com.
