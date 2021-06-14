As a retired teacher and a parent, I look nostalgically at public education through a rear-view mirror. As a grandparent, I look apprehensively into a crystal ball.
My own education, beginning in a little one-room school in northern Vermont and continuing through a modest public education in a small western Massachusetts mill town, set the building blocks in place for a Dartmouth College education and my eventual academic career. My own two sons, both educated in public schools on the North Shore, went on to Bates and Mass College of Art and subsequent successful careers. We all owe the public a debt of gratitude for investing in us. We all owe our teachers a debt of gratitude for caring, sharing and inspiring us.
William Butler Yeats once wrote, “Education is not the filling of a pail, but the lighting of a fire.”
Will the fires still be lit for my grandchildren?
In these difficult financial times, teachers and teacher unions are under fire for allegedly exceeding the public’s ability to pay. Yes, the crisis is real, and, yes, we all have to be part of the budgetary discussions. We, too, are taxpayers in the towns in which we live. But somehow the issue goes beyond mutual discussion to outright hostility towards teacher unions. While the public may like and respect individual teachers, why this antipathy towards the teaching profession?
I stumbled into my own career by chance, not as a quest for job security and a pension. My old high school English teacher and football coach, by that time a principal at a school for emotionally disturbed juvenile offenders, offered me a job as science and physical education teacher in Dorchester. I developed a science field trip program into the community and a ski program at the nearby Blue Hills Ski Area in Canton. The boys at the school would grow enamored of the program and appreciative of me, which changed my life. I was paid $7,000 a year.
“I wanted to see if Stu could hack it with some of the sickest, most disturbed boys in the commonwealth,” wrote the principal. “Did he ever! It took time, patience, courage and dedication, but Stu had those boys eating out of his hands. I have never seen a more professional performance.”
It broke my heart to leave after three years, but shaky finances at the soon-to-be-closed school and the opportunity for a 50% raise at Masconomet Regional High School in Boxford meant that my wife and I could afford the arrival of our first child and the purchase ($24,500) of our first house, a little four-room cottage on the West End outskirts of what was then a depressed Newburyport. I would, however, also have to coach two sports.
Over the years I would earn a master’s degree and take the equivalent of 30 graduate courses to be certified in social studies, science, English and special education and to move up the salary scale. In my strangest teaching year, I taught U.S. history, health and introductory French (having served a year in France with the U.S. Army). At home, I used my summers to add five rooms and a barn to our property, all with my own two hands and much of it with salvaged building materials. We would hit the yard sales to furnish the house and to outfit the boys in their childhoods. I didn't own a new car until after I retired. This was a lifestyle choice that I happily adopted to stay a teacher.
My reward came through expressions of appreciation from students and parents.
“Although I have only known you for one short year,” wrote one of my journalism students, "I wanted to thank you for teaching me the way to write a good article. You went about it in your own way, quiet but strong. Your constructive criticism was always taken to heart, and I appreciated the opportunity to work on a real newspaper and do live television broadcasts. Thank you for an excellent year.”
The parent of a special education student would write after four long years, “Joshua will be starting his internship tomorrow. This is an end to his affiliation academically with Masco and a new beginning for him. It is also an end to a special relationship. You have been Joshua’s gift at Masco. He has had a wonderful ally and advocate in you. Throughout his journey you have been there one hundred percent. He has stood tall at times, and at times he has stumbled, yet you were committed to him through it all. Our son certainly had a caring, loving, supportive friend and teacher. You are the right person for the right job. Thank you for being there.”
The view in the rear-view mirror, then, is of a career well spent, a life well lived, but now I worry about public education. In the current atmosphere, who will be the teachers of the future? How much are we willing to pay for a good teacher? How competitive will a teaching career be for the best and brightest? Who will want to teach?
It is now in the hands of the public and the politicians to determine the climate for teachers and their students. Much is at stake.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
