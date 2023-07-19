I am not a chef.
To me, cooking is for filling an empty stomach, not creating a piece of art.
I was thinking about this after having breakfast with friends at the Poet’s Inn instructional restaurant at Whittier Regional, where we often have omelets.
“You know,” I started, “I never can make an omelet. It always comes out looking like scrambled eggs.”
“You have to cook on low heat and cook the ingredients separately,” said one who is a connoisseur. “Start the eggs on low. Add the cheese first so that it melts, then add the other ingredients – onions, peppers, bacon, tomatoes, chives, avocados … . Next, run around the edge of the pan with a knife to loosen the eggs before flipping the omelet in half with a spatula.”
All that time and work?
My preferred style is to crank up the heat to high, toss in the eggs and ingredients all at once, stir and then try to fold.
That style has led me to some embarrassing outcomes. In one of my first attempts at cooking on our new electric stovetop, my cook-as-fast-as-you-can style caused some smoke from the burning hamburger, which in turn set off the fire alarm in our newly updated home security system.
Before I could realize what had happened, the Fire Department was at my door.
I immediately disconnected that smoke detector, deciding to rely instead on our interwired smoke detectors that generate an alarm within the house only. Only years later did I discover that the newer security system could be set up so that the telephone call came first to me for verification before being relayed to the fire station.
Anyway, back to cooking.
In retirement, I have taken on more of the chore of cooking. It isn’t fancy, but we’re still here. We’re still alive.
I can broil a fish fillet with store-bought seafood stuffing. I can boil pasta for use with, again, store-bought sauce, sometimes even adding hamburger or sausage. I can make those scrambled eggs. Marinated chicken breasts in a bag are easy to broil in the toaster oven, as are fillet mignons when we want to splurge. I have even followed a recipe to prepare beef stew from scratch for the crockpot. But that’s about as fancy as it gets.
Perhaps this is a tradition, or the lack thereof. My mother, a splendid cook, always kidded that my father could boil an egg, but that was about it. I never saw my grandfather on my mother’s side standing over a stove, except perhaps to try a sample. I barely remember my grandfather on my father’s side at all, so I have no idea whether he could or would cook.
I don’t believe this is a male/female stereotype issue. I just have other things I’m more interested in – reading, home maintenance, writing ... .
I know preparing and cooking a meal can be an expression of warmth and welcome to one’s family and guests. I know that many, male and female, take pleasure in both the creation and presentation of a special meal. Some even become famous. I know the saying that “food nurtures the soul.”
But to me, it’s work to shop, prepare, cook and clean up. It’s simply another thing to check off my list of things to do.
Still, I have to eat, which means somebody, often me, has to cook, or else we go down the more expensive road of prepared meals or dining out once in awhile.
But I’m also on the frugal side, which means I more often head for the kitchen, thinking to myself, “How can I make this quick and easy?”
Thus my use of high heat. Thus my reliance on easy recipes.
Sorry if I have offended any gourmets out there. It takes all kinds to make a world. Cooking is not one of the ingredients in my list of interests.
Bon appetit!
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.