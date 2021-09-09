For reasons I'd rather not reveal, I am now an occasional refugee in downtown Newburyport.
Not homeless, nor verging on it, and not at all to be compared to refugees fleeing oppression, war, and climate all over this warming, burning, eroding, mud-sliding, melting, flooding, blown-out world.
Compared to that, mine is but a minor gripe, an annoyance that lasts but two hours at a time, twice or thrice a week, and will end by the time I rejoin a Renaissance faire this month, likely before you read this.
Wish I could be a refugee in the Renaissance with no thought of return to these American Dark Ages, but that's another lament I've already sung more than once.
All that said, this sad song is not about me, but about this quaint, seaside destination for day-trippers, weekenders, and those who vacation in summer beach cottages on nearby Plum Island.
Was it 25 years ago that I told my upstate New York-college-bound daughter that a brand-new coffee shop would be gone by the time she returned for the holiday break?
She laughed at the joke. Newburyport had so many coffee shops that the appearance of Caffe di Siena seemed absurd. But it was still there 20 years later when she returned with her husband and one-year-old Lachlan who toddled in on his own power.
Survive it did, a beloved spot that became my hangout after I busked Inn Street nearby. They should have charged me rent.
My family visited just before Siena changed hands and became Commune, which the new owner asked customers to pronounce as a verb. For me it was just as comfortable, and I kept my mouth shut about paying rent.
Then came COVID's financial complications, and the spot is now vacant, neither noun nor verb. Hard on the heels of that news came the expletive deletion of Plum Island Roasters, the city's most popular coffee shop due to its waterfront location.
All while we still mourned — and mourn — the loss of Fowle's, a vibrant community center that fueled conversations for generations, and the few attempts at coffee shops to replace it.
Landlords figure they can squeeze more rent out of high-end restaurants, and so they pull the water-heating plugs. This has been a recurring story in the Port. With high-end stores and upscale "eateries" now dominating downtown, this city would be more accurately named Jewelryport.
To be fair, our lack of access to coffee is in large part a self-inflicted wound. Souffles closes mid-afternoon, as does The Coffee Factory, formerly Atomic Cafe. Ditto Abraham's Bagels and Chococoa in the Tannery.
As a result, in this city once percolating with coffee shops, there is just one where you can sip a roast, light or dark, downtown after 3 p.m.
Yes, I am writing this in Starbuck's.
Might as well be in Syracuse or Somerville, but what a nice view out the State Street window across Market Square where the sign of a real estate agency overlooks the tree-shaded benches!
What does it tell you about a city when the most prominent sign in the most public place downtown is that of a Realtor?
That the only late afternoon coffee shop is a national chain is an exclamation point to whatever you think that statement is.
Before the Realtors rode COVID across the brick sidewalks and through the 19th century lampposts to turn the Port into a corporate colony, that spot was a most popular toy store.
My mother bought presents for my daughter who later bought them for my grandson at Dragons' Nest, the type of mom-and-pop business for which Port landlords have nothing but contempt.
I'd call it salt in the wound, or insult atop injury, but cut-throat real estate is more the slash that caused the wound, the injury intended as insult. And I'm left wondering why the other shops have to close early.
Too late for me to speculate on that. Starbuck's closes in 10 minutes.
Have coffee with Jack Garvey, author of Keep Newburyport Weird and https://buskersdelight.home.blog/, at hammlynn@gmail.com. Or at King Richard’s Faire, every weekend through Oct. 24.
