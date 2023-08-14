In a supermarket, two women speak of poor air quality and difficulty breathing due to unprecedented smoke from Canada floating south.
They agree that the severity of the fires is a consequence of “climate change.”
A man overhears and rushes toward them: “No! Not climate change! People! People light fires!”
No matter how loud his voice, we hear the echo of: “Guns don’t kill people! People kill people!”
Presto! A canned excuse to deny even modest regulations that still allow any sane, law-abiding adult to obtain guns is adapted to deny climate change.
For the record, Canada’s fires result from a prolonged, record-annihilating drought rendering forests ripe for bolts of lightning. Unlike the firing of a bullet, there’s “no human required.”
Put it that way, and climate change denialists may simply reverse objection. If people are innocent, then nothing can be done.
Contradiction? In a world of denial, there’s no such thing.
Nor is there any such thing as context, cause-and-effect, logic, ethics, history, truth or consequence. Responsibility is deflected by saying, “What about?”
Denial’s aim is never truth, but inaction.
Gun violence has generated the ultimate denial. Works like an anesthetic: “thoughts and prayers.”
Quite a wall of denial they’ve built. Unwittingly, liberals now reinforce it by accepting and at times parroting a very effective denial now gaining traction.
First noticed it early this year from those looking to cut American aid to Ukraine – and, more recently, in letters to this paper.
One, “America diving too deep into Ukraine war” (July 23) had just a few sentences, most of them beginning. “I am not aware of” to question the technicalities of American support for Ukraine.
This is classic Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity. Pose insinuations as questions to sow doubt on the subject. All while avoiding any responsibility for making a claim.
In this case, also avoiding the glaring reality of an invasion of a peaceful nation by a military superpower.
The insinuation, a la Fox News, is that, “There’s a lot we don’t know.” Well, of course! We know little of ethnic Russians living in the Crimea, just as we know little about polar ice caps and ocean currents.
If you want to play that game, what do we really, honestly know of the German economy in the 1920s, or of European trade with African tribes in the 17th and 18th centuries?
Are we to deny all that we do know?
The “don’t know” claim works hand in hand with calls such as “let it go” and “get over it.” When do we “let go” of the Holocaust? Or “turn the page” on 9/11? Or “move on” from slavery?
Two years ago, when Monique Greilich of Salisbury wrote a satirical “As I See It” column headlined “In the kingdom of getoverit” (2/22/20), I sent her an envious compliment.
If she wrote it today, I’d think it a position paper for Ron DeSantis.
“Don’t know,” aided by “let it go” and “get over it” also appear in two letters (June 29 and July 2) directed at me for taking a side in a local dispute.
Since I’ve already had my say, I’ll leave the controversy itself behind – except to note that there was a lot we did know as both sides issued public statements and were covered by this paper.
As of today, there is still no resolution, but with or without one, it raises questions that must be asked, not swept under the rug of “a lot we don’t know.”
The line is insidious. Because it can be applied to anything, it describes nothing. It makes a mockery of the very reason it is said – that so much is withheld from us.
But, just as “People kill people” and “People light fires” serve the other side, it offers liberals a comfortable excuse for inaction, complacency and de facto consent.
Does our bumper sticker now read, “Think globally, let it slide locally”?
Are we ourselves now answering Republican “thoughts and prayers” for inaction?
Let Jack Garvey know what you know at hammlynn@gmail.com and at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.