Preparing for another turn in the Moby-Dick Marathon next month, I’m reading “Redburn,” a book Herman Melville published in 1849, two years before “Call me Ishmael ... .”
Far from a whaler in the South Pacific, Wellingboro Redburn narrates from aboard a merchant vessel serving New York and Liverpool where, an amble away from the world’s riches unloaded on docks, he sees “very many painful sights” that make him ask:
“What right had anybody in the world to smile and be glad, when sights like this were to be seen?”
Question answers question:
“Surrounded as we are by the wants and woes of our fellow-men, and yet given to follow our own pleasures … are we not like people sitting up with a corpse, and making merry in the house of the dead?”
Redburn is a worthy forerunner of “Moby-Dick” with generous helpings of Ishmaelish wit and whimsy serving up topics and musings as diverse as all holiday feasts we will soon enjoy.
Who knew that a line-by-line commentary on a classified ad or a spoof of a guide book could be as funny as a monologue on late-night TV?
Still, if we attach any religious sentiments to any upcoming holidays, Melville’s reminders of the human condition are most relevant today.
After watching 500 German immigrants board for passage to America, risking the diseases that thrive in close quarters necessarily kept shut during long Atlantic storms, he muses:
“There is something in the contemplation of the mode in which America has been settled, that, in a noble breast, should forever extinguish the prejudices of national dislikes.”
He then rhapsodizes on how they will populate farms from Pennsylvania to Texas and the Dakotas, adding this:
“Settled by the people of all nations, all nations may claim [America] for their own. You cannot spill a drop of American blood without spilling the blood of the whole world … . We are not a narrow tribe of men … whose blood has been debased in the attempt to ennoble it by maintaining an exclusive succession among ourselves. No: our blood is as the flood of the Amazon, made up of a thousand noble currents all pouring into one. We are not a nation so much as a world … .”
Taken alone, that could well have been a Thanksgiving toast. What, after all, was the first communion between immigrants and natives?
Taken with the earlier passage, it exposes America’s contradiction – and I dare say Christianity’s contradiction – as anything written or broadcast today.
People appearing at our Southern border, or flying in from Ukraine or the Middle East, or from African, Asian, or Pacific Island nations beset by hunger, drought or rising seas may not be “following … pleasure,” but they are certainly fleeing pain so that their children might someday live in peace.
Most of us about to feast with family and friends are children, grandchildren or great-grandchildren of immigrants such as Melville described. They boarded boats in Liverpool, Naples, Hamburg, Bremen, Marseille, all for the same reasons that swell the Rio Grande today.
None of them would begrudge us as we “smile and be glad,” but it’s hard to imagine that they’d approve America’s treatment of families now fleeing violence-torn countries in Central and South America – with corrupt leaders the US government has often enabled these past 50 years.
As Melville concluded:
“Adam and Eve! If indeed you are yet alive and in heaven, may it be no part of your immortality to look down upon the world ye have left. For as all these sufferers and cripples are as much your family as young Abel, so, to you, the sight of the world’s woes would be a parental torment indeed.”
More immediately, would not our own ancestors who yet look upon us from pictures on our walls and mantles feel insulted by slurs such as “illegal aliens” and betrayed by any animosity toward and fear of immigrants today?
A speculative question? Maybe. But just as much as Melville’s toast, the answer defines every holiday Americans celebrate at the end of every year.
Jack Garvey will read a chapter or two of “Moby-Dick” in the annual marathon at the New Bedford Whaling Museum, Jan. 7-8.
