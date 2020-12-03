As we sat down in the dining room, just the two of us, for our scaled-back 2020 Thanksgiving dinner, the striking features were all the empty seats around the table and those who would have filled them.
Some, like our sons and our grandchildren, will be back in the future, assuming we are still here.
Others are long gone, never to return except in memory.
Since I built the dining room, back in 1988, the centerpiece of the room has been a cherry table with three expansion leaves to accommodate large family gatherings.
The table came from the Athol estate of an aunt and uncle, my father’s half sister and her husband. The two were as devoted to each other as any couple I have ever known, but they never had children of their own.
My uncle was an outdoorsman, hunting birds with his self-trained dogs and fly fishing in local waters well into his 80s. It was always a treat for us youngsters, as he called us, to be around him.
His good-natured kidding made us look up to him as if he were a celebrity. Small and wiry, he had a chronic smile on his face, a pipe clenched in his teeth. His eyes twinkled behind wire-rimmed glasses. Just being in his presence was special.
My aunt, too, took joy in being in his presence. She added an air of sophistication to the pair. She was a splendid cook, famous at Thanksgiving for baking a “mystery” dish out of one of her husband’s game hunting excursions, such as raccoon pie. We were never told the source of the entrée until after we had taken a bite.
This was always our favorite locale for the November holiday gathering, while my maternal grandparents’ farm in northern Vermont filled that role in the following month.
But Thanksgivings were always rotated between the house of this aunt and uncle, my parents’ house, and that of a brother who lived on Beacon Hill in Boston. He was a banker in the city, so the profession and the address spoke of high society. His wife came from Irish roots in Dorchester.
At our house, my mother was the cook. She always viewed cooking for people as caring for them. My father, in family lore, would have trouble boiling an egg.
This table was also likely the host to my paternal grandparents as well, though their attendance was in my formative years before my young brain could store the scenes in memory.
As a friend once observed, we can’t form memories until we’ve learned the vocabulary to express them. But from photographs and family history, I know of my grandfather as a trim, proper gentleman, the postmaster of Athol, who once escorted the first air mail flight out of central Massachusetts. My grandmother was a large woman, somewhat on the dour side, and therefore the least defined in my memory of my four grandparents.
From this cast of characters down to the present generation, the dining room table is the common denominator, though not always for Thanksgiving. Life gets more complicated with competing family gatherings, greater geographical distances and busy work schedules. Still, gatherings have occurred.
Our two sons sat with us prior to their departures for college, careers and families of their own. They have since brought back their wives and children, whether to celebrate Thanksgiving, Christmas, a birthday or a random happenstance.
All have sat around the table, now hosting at least the fifth generation. It could be even more, for I know not the history of the piece in the years before it arrived in the dining room of my aunt and uncle. It could already have been a family heirloom at that time.
So it was with some wistfulness that my wife and I sat down alone for Thanksgiving. We were thankful to have food on the table, to have a table in the comfort of our own home, to have each other and the opportunity for future gatherings of the offspring, to have some fond memories of the past and past people, to still have a future, though a bit troubling at the moment.
Carpe diem, wrote the Romans. Seize the day. The past is in the books. The future is yet to unfold. Only the present moment is ours to control
We could enjoy the meal. We could reflect upon the past. We could anticipate better days ahead when the pandemic is under control and we are free to gather again as a full family.
This day, too, will be a unique one to remember, as will likely the Christmas Day to follow, though the thoughts this time will be on the maternal side of my family and the scenes of a working dairy farm in winter snows — a personal “White Christmas.”
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
