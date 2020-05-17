While waiting in my dentist’s office awhile back, I looked at the pile of magazines and found The New Yorker, December 2019. Not bad, it could have been 2018. As I got to Page 69, I saw a picture of a man I hadn’t seen in 65 years: Moondog.
In the 1950s and ‘60s, Moondog stood in the evenings at the corner of 6th Avenue and 54th Street in New York City wearing an elaborate Viking costume, looking straight ahead, not saying a word
He stood there in all kinds of weather – rain, snow or clear. If no one was close, he would munch on chocolate bars and drink grapefruit juice out of a jug fashioned from an animal horn. Why he was there, or what message was his intention, we never knew. Perhaps, he was on drugs or alcohol.
Moondog was born Louis T. Hardin Jr. in Marysville, Kansas, in 1916. In 1932, when he was 16, he lost his sight in an accident. Hardin studied composition at a school for the blind and learned to read music in Braille.
In 1943, he took a bus to New York and for $5 a week rented a room where he kept a sleeping bag, a portable organ and a small electric stove. At this point in his life, he was not the reclusive Moondog, but Louis. His interest in music was so intense, he stood outside the stage door at Carnegie Hall, where he befriended Artur Rodzinski, the maestro.
He awaited the orchestra and when they arrived, Hardin joined them through years of rehearsals, sitting in the best seat in the house. In 1947, he took the name Moondog in homage to a three-legged farm dog back home that bayed relentlessly at the moon.
In 1949 and 1950, Moondog recorded and released a series of 78 rpm records under the Spanish Music Center label. His music, “All is Lonliness,” was adapted by Janis Joplin’s band in 1967. In 1969, his lament to Birdland’s Charlie Parker, who had recently died, was written, but not universally known, until it was featured in a commercial for the Lincoln Navigator in 2002.
Ever the innovator, Moondog became the city’s first “Man on the Street” broadcaster when he recorded the sounds of cars, pneumatic drills, shouts of the ethnic varieties, or police whistles to have his listeners hear what a busy city was New York. One of his street recordings became the background for “Nocturnal Suite” performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra.
Moondog enjoyed his tenure on the street whether listening for sounds or composing on a Braille slate using a stylus under his cloak. The life of Moondog took a dramatic turn in 1974 when he left his beloved New York for the tranquility of a small town near Munster, Germany. The music he composed there was truly inspirational. In addition to his popular music, he completed 81 symphonies.
Moondog died Sept. 8,1999, in Munster. The New York Times obituary stated he was “as taciturn and unchanging a landmark of the midtown Manhattan streets as the George M. Cohan statue in Duffy Square.”
Many thought him weird, deranged, obviously encumbered by a loss of sense. In reality, he knew what he was, what he wanted from life and devoted himself to that struggle for his happiness.
What does that say about us? Perhaps, it was best said by Jesus as cited in the Bible, John 7:3, “Why do you look at the speck of sawdust in your brother’s eye and pay no attention to the plank in yours.”
Robert D. Campbell lives in Newburyport.
