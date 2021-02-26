It’s clear, this is not a bad dream. The reality is, without warning and after 11 years, Plum Island Coffee Roasters was told to vacate by March 31.
When New England Development did not renew my annual lease in January 2019, they extended it on a month-to-month basis. At the time, this made sense because 2019 was the year of "Waterfront West” when everything was up in the air, including the future of PICR.
Importantly, despite the lack of clarity, it was not particularly concerning to me because I had met with two NED representatives and, to my great relief, they provided a memorandum that reads, in short, “Based on recent discussions and information exchanged, we believe the continued business and location of PICR within Waterfront West would be mutually beneficial to Newburyport Development, Plum Island Coffee Roasters, and the city of Newburyport. The operation and location both remain integral to the fabric of the waterfront and this memo outlines our commitment to maintain this element.”
The word “fabric” has been defined as the interactions between members of the community so that they can make more friends, be more involved, be happy, be more willing to help someone when there is a need, and be inspired to keep their village a positive, pleasant place to live. Losing the Roaster and displacing Merrohawke will forever alter, if not forever tear, the fabric of our community.
Even NED acknowledges the importance of community on their website: “It's about neighbors. NED generates long-term value to communities, customizing solutions for each setting. We’re invested in the communities of which we are a part, and we take an all-inclusive approach to development. From the outset, we seek input from community leaders, and partner with state and city entities, neighbors, residents, and tenants. The result: projects that add lasting value to the communities in which we do business — adding to the tax base, improving infrastructure, creating jobs, and enhancing community stature.”
The effect on the greater community is obvious, but of greater personal consequence is the effect on the PICR staff. They are some of the most dedicated, thoughtful and caring people I have ever had the privilege to meet.
They have put their hearts and souls into the Roasters and display an amazing dedication to their customers and the community, always making sure people feel like they have a welcoming place. Be it the “morning piano table” group, the regulars who stop daily on their way to work, or a visitor walking in for the first time — those who walk through our doors feel like they are at home. The Roasters is a place where all can meet, be seen, be heard, study, laugh or cry.
The community's incredible outcry (over 12,000 signatures on one petition alone) and the disappointment among my employees is both humbling and heartbreaking. At the very least, I hope NED will reevaluate the situation for the sake of the community and staff. If we are able to find a mutually beneficial solution that allows us to stay where we are, it would bring solace to the community.
New England Development claims that they seek input from community leaders and partner with state and city entities, neighbors, residents and tenants. They claim to want to create projects that add lasting value to the communities in which they do business. If that is true, I hope they reconsider their position.
If New England Development follows through with shutting down PICR, it will create a giant hole in the fabric of our community.
Bruce Vogel, the owner of Plum Island Coffee Roasters, lives in Newburyport.
