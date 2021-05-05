In addition to genetics, we are the sum total of the experiences and people with whom we’ve crossed paths in our lifetimes. At the risk of omitting some who have been important along the way, here’s my own list:
¢ My mother, my greatest fan throughout her life: Do the right thing. She both spoke and lived the philosophy.
¢ My father: Live an active life. “Just Keep Moving” was his motto.
¢ My maternal grandfather, on whose Vermont farm we lived for the first year of my life while my father was serving in the Pacific during WWII: Rise to the occasion. He was the superintendent of a local factory, so he rose early in the morning to do the barn chores, went to his job, came home to do the evening barn chores, then found time to be a father figure to three infant grandchildren, including my twin cousins whose father was also away in the Pacific. I am still amazed at the staggering energy that must have taken.
¢ Miss Letitia Pike, my first-grade teacher in a Northfield, Vermont, one-room school: The joy of learning.
¢ Miss Mildred Hayden, my third- and fourth-grade teacher in Athol: A role model for a kind, caring teacher.
¢ The collective “Uptown Gang,” my childhood group of friends: For the sense of security in belonging, in sharing common traditions and experiences and in reliving those experiences over the years.
¢ Terry Adams, my sophomore biology teacher: For demonstrating the love of one’s academic discipline.
¢ John Casella, my junior year English teacher, my varsity football coach and my first principal at the start of my teaching career at a school for emotionally disturbed adolescents: A love of the written word, pride in meeting a challenge, physical or otherwise, and dedication to caring for one’s flock.
¢ The U.S. Army: Recognition that we as individuals are stronger as a unit, that we depend upon each other and that each role is important.
¢ Dartmouth College baseball coach Tony Lupien: Keep an open mind for who might contribute, who might surprise.
¢ The collected editors of the Hartford Courant: For how to write a clear, concise story with ample use of quotes.
¢ The staff at Mad River Glen ski area, which still maintains a single chairlift to the top of the mountain: It’s OK, even better, to be unique.
¢ Masconomet social studies chair Charley McClory, my first boss in a public high school: For daring to let me be different in developing alternative curricula for my nontraditional learners.
¢ My maternal grandmother, who lived to the age of 93: Dare to try new things. She earned a driver’s license in her 70s after the death of my grandfather and went to Hawaii in her 80s.
¢ Longtime Newburyport city Building Inspector Ed Hewitt: For guiding me through the process as I began to expand my West End property. “Remember, professor: T, P and A. Think. Plan. Act.”
¢ Masconomet English department Chair Richard Smith: For having my back as an often-controversial journalism teacher who handed control of the printed page and aired television broadcast to his students.
¢ Mike Kistler, my special education department head at Masco: While kids come first, it is still crucial to acknowledge the contributions of individual teachers along the way.
¢ A special Army friend, two college classmates and a few fellow travelers through life: For the comfort and joy of having a friend out there, even if contact is infrequent, at the pickup of a phone, the sending of an email or the dropping of a note.
¢ Nonagenarian Exchange Club friends Merle Forney of Newburyport and Claude Marchegiani of Gardner: For demonstrating that age is no barrier for contributing to others.
¢ The Exchange Club of Greater Newburyport: For the sense of camaraderie and friendship in working together to make the community a better place in which to live.
¢ My separate golf and ski groups: For the joy of being outside and living in the moment.
¢ Wife Nancy: For making me realize that it’s not always about me.
¢ Sons Matthew and Stephen: For how they raise their families as an affirmation of how we raised ours.
¢ The string of editors at The Daily News, who have taken such care of my “As I See It” columns: Dare to share one’s stories.
My life has been richer for the contributions of these individuals and others. They have made me who I am.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.