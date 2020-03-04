Life gets complicated. The years fly by, and we wonder where the time has gone.
It had been nine years since I had skied with my son and two teenaged grandsons when, out of the blue, my son called to see if I would like to meet at Mount Wachusett, midway between his home in Connecticut and Newburyport. How could it have been that long?
When the two grandsons were little, we met on several occasions to ski at a little area in their then-hometown of Pawling, New York. After the family moved to Connecticut, we still met for two seasons at Jiminy Peak in western Massachusetts.
Then came youth sports – soccer, basketball and baseball – with tryouts, practices and games that progressed from youth sports to competitive travel teams to school sports. How could a competitive athlete miss a practice or a game? Skiing took a back seat.
Yet I as the grandfather continued to ski weekly each winter at Gunstock in Gilford, New Hampshire, on a “golden pass” that grants me free skiing as a senior for the rest of my life. I often thought about how much fun it would be to ski with the next generations there, but the years continued to pass by.
Then came the call to ski at Mount Wachusett. Could we meet that day? The grandsons had an extended February weekend around Presidents Day. No practices or games were scheduled. My son could take a day off from work in New York City. The pieces were falling into place. I could certainly fit into the plans.
With online ticketing now available, my son ordered the tickets to be picked up upon arrival. As I was closer and would be arriving earlier, having packed the car the night before, I could get my ticket first and take a few runs before the others arrived.
After arriving and putting on my gear, I texted my son with a meeting place and an estimated time to be there. Then I headed out to ski. On one trip up the mountain, I chatted with two skiers from Athol, where I had grown up. Small world.
Shortly after the appointed hour, the others arrived in the lodge. They had already put on their gear at the car, so we paused outside the door to take a photo to commemorate the occasion and headed for the slopes on a chilly, cloudless morning.
As the grandsons hadn’t yet skied this season, we started on the lower slopes before gradually working our way up the mountain. The skiing came back quickly for them. Once a skier, always a skier.
We took turns following each other down the trails, usually without stopping. It was a joy to be with them. I was pleased and a little proud to more than hold my own at an age 30 years beyond my son and 60 years beyond my grandsons.
Four of us were a perfect match for the quad chairlift, so we could spend the rides up the mountain in idle chatter, catching up on each other’s lives.
We eventually stopped in the lodge for a pricey lunch, on Grandpa, but the atmosphere and convenience were well worth it. While we were out of our helmets and goggles, we asked a fellow guest to take another photo, this time showing our faces.
After lunch, we summoned our energies for a few more runs, stopping once at an old mid-mountain stone lodge to sample the apple dumplings and cider doughnuts. Ah, teenage appetites ... .
By early afternoon, we had had enough and decided to head on home to Newburyport for an overnight visit with the boys’ grandmother in a house just cleaned for the occasion. She was delighted to see them, as always.
Rather than cook, we ordered and picked up Mexican food from Metzy’s at the train station and ate dinner around the old dining room table, the scene of so many family gatherings.
The next morning, all three of them slept in as I got up early to organize and add the photos into a ski history slideshow so that they could watch it. The earliest slide in that show is of my father on a pair of wooden skis, propelling himself across the snow with a single long pole. The year was approximately 1920 – 100 years ago.
The ensuing slides, some of which are superimposed with my father’s recorded voice, follow his pioneering ski years in the 1930s, his years of bringing up his family (including me) in skiing in the 1950s at a small rope tow area in southern Vermont, my own years of ski patrolling at the Amesbury Ski Hill in the 1980s so that my family could learn to ski on the old poma lifts and those earlier outings with my grandsons at Jiminy Peak in the 2010s.
And now I have added a new chapter to the story in the 2020s. It was a grand day and a suggestion that the tradition lives on.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.