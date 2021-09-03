When World War II ended in Europe all soldiers thoughts were about getting home. We really didn’t realize what an enormous task that was to be. It took months to get millions of us home. Meanwhile, what was the government to do with us all? The government came up with a grand idea – have the camps play football. What a great idea, we were so elated.
My outfit, the 128th AAA gun battalion was completely broken up. I was assigned to a German prison war camp in France. It was a large fenced stockade yard and there were no problems with the prisoners because they had survived the war and were waiting to go home. You can probably imagine the amount of talent those soldiers had. We needed some tailors and also a couple of doctors which they had. Equipment the U.S. government sent for us to use didn’t fit all of us. So the tailors there made some football pants out of our pup tents, which worked out real fine.
The government sent the necessary clothing we would have to use but they were weren’t all suitable. Some of the stuff was so old, so inferior, it was laughable. We never complained because we were going to play football again. Some of the shoes we wore were actually soccer shoes. The helmets were so inexpensive that they would fold in sometimes after a good hit. Often, I would have to take my helmet off and press the crown back into shape. Of course, there were no face masks used in those days. Our jerseys were good quality so we looked good. The officials had white striped shirts to wear so that was adequate.
They made a football field out of a hay field and lined it with a white line with wooden goal posts at each end. There were no stands so when teams arrived to play they had to line up their trucks along the sidelines. Our locker rooms were the back of a truck. We only had a few games, four or five, with camps that were near us. It was a strange experience seeing when we played a game to not know anything about one another. Being a linebacker on defense I was amazed to see the various types of offense that lined up. It was a terrific learning experience for me to adjust to the teams we played. We had one coach named Ron Corbett, an ex-Boston College football player. He coached the team and gave us an offense to learn. It was like mini-professional football we had so much to learn that all we did was practice football – we had no time for other duties.
Coach Corbett knew of a team in England composed of ex-BC players. He arranged a game for us – it was like going to a Bowl Game. We flew to London on a C-47 plane, the kind the paratroopers would jump out of. We sat along the wall of the plane on benches like the paratroopers did. That was quite an experience in itself. The team we played had a nice field with stands. The players were bigger and stronger than we were – in fact, one the players was a huge back who went on to finish college and ended up as an All-American. They outplayed us some, but we gave them one big game. The next day we flew back to France and that was the conclusion of our season.
Little did I know that in just a few months I would be on the Boston College football field practicing during their spring practice. I had to prove to them that I was a good enough player to be there. Coach Corbett lined up the whole thing for me to make sure I was there. Thanks to the football I played in France, and what I had done previously, I was ready for big-time football.
