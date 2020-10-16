Here on Plum Island, I skipped Trumporama and sat, as I often do, overlooking the estuary toward the mainland, enjoying a daylong breeze.
High tide on a summer weekend sends many boaters through the channel, not close enough to see who they are but enough to exchange a wave.
When I look up from what I'm reading or ranting, I’ll wave to slow-moving small craft, catching their attention about half the time.
And I always wave to the 40-foot Yankee Clipper, a tour boat (dearly missed this summer) that leisurely floats by on a mouth-of-the-river-and-to-the-marsh-and-back-to-Newburyport-they-go sunset cruise. A few folks always return that one.
Two years ago, I was aboard after a friend won a cruise for herself and 41 guests. First time I saw my home of 30 years from the channel. I went racing around the deck and let everyone know: "There's my place! That small blue spot to the right? That's the chair I'd be in right now! That tiny white spot in front of it? A cooler I use as a footstool!"
As if they weren't already laughing at me enough, I finished this manic performance each time by waving at my own empty chair. Some waved with me.
No waving that July Sunday when motorboats were all full throttle or near it while kayakers and paddlers braced themselves.
Following the deafening roar of four gas-guzzling cigarette boats that raced by, any others, even those that bounced in each other's wake, were hardly noticeable.
Except for the one with the sound system booming out "Born in the USA."
Back indoors preparing a salad, I missed it, leaving me to wonder: Was it the yacht then docked in Newburyport with pro-Trump flags — one including the f-word — and a figurehead mannequin, a flimsily topped female with exaggerated nipples?
Comments on social media that week were many. The mannequin was the joke that kept on giving, mostly about the owner’s manhood. But it turned serious when one commenter noted the boat's Florida registration and raised an alarm for a visitor “from the land of Gov. DeathSantis.”
Surprisingly, for every expression of offense was one of admiration. “He can do whatever he wants!” “He earned it!” The implication being: “Here's proof that America is No. 1!” “Here's what we all should strive for!”
At a time when American hospitals are bursting at the seams, when American cities are falling under martial law, when millions of Americans are suddenly without income, when post office boxes are locked shut or removed, when Iowa schoolteachers are writing their obituaries, leaving only the date blank ... .
At such a time, what kind of person roars a yacht through a salt marsh to the blaring tune of "Born in the USA"? And what kind of people admire him?
Enough to float an anti-mask, anti-give-a-damn-about-other-people mini armada apparently.
Anyone want to tell them what that song is actually about?
Jack Garvey makes waves at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/ Wave to him at hammlynn@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.