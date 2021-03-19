I just couldn’t believe how fast things were moving. One day, I was finishing basic training and the next thing I knew, I was boarding a troop ship to Europe.
It has been said there were 10,000 soldiers onboard the Queen Mary that day. Our outfit was lucky, we were on the promenade deck. Our duty was to stand watch on the stern of the boat.
Being a lone ship, we crossed the Atlantic in a zig-zag manner to avoid detection by submarines. Usually, it would only take three days to cross but it took us seven days.
We went directly to a field along the coast of England. With us in that huge area was the famous 29th Infantry Division. We stayed separate but we could see one another across the way.
We spent our time in England waiting for the invasion, preparing our 90mm guns. We were an anti-aircraft outfit and would shoot at enemy planes.
The guns had to be adequately greased; if we hit the beach in deep water, we needed to be sure they wouldn’t malfunction. Finally, some inspectors came along to check on them and they told us they weren’t good enough – we needed to keep greasing them.
Soon after that, we could see the 29th Division had a big powwow across the field. Then, they moved on and D-Day began.
Four days later, we got the OK to move in. We went to a port in England and boarded ships. They were tank landing ships (called LSTs) that could carry troops. The LST's bow would open and lay down a gangway for large tanks to disembark.
When we got loaded into the LSTs, we were to get into position with many other ships. Each had a huge balloon attached to it that flew high enough to let cables hang down.
They were to protect from enemy planes that might try to fly in low and strafe us. We took position to wait for all the boats to be ready.
Needless to say, it was a scary sight. All around us were those balloons, so you knew it was for real. After all of the ships were in position, off we went.
The channel is not that wide, so in no time, we were offshore. The tide was wrong, so we had to sit there and wait. Then, the German planes dropped some bombs.
Luckily, we were OK. We moved on to Omaha Beach. When all of the vehicles were off the boats, we formed a convoy on the beach.
We didn’t head up to the back of the beach. We went off in another direction. After a pretty short ride, we stopped. We sat there in our vehicle not knowing what was going on.
When we started moving again, we drove up to what was a German 88mm gun position. It had just been taken so we could see the havoc.
Their guns were all dug into the ground. There were deep trenches dug all over the place. They did everything in the ground. But they were blasted to pieces.
Their guns were destroyed. There were dead soldiers in the trenches — bodies and parts of bodies lay all over the ground.
We drove right by it all and got out of our vehicles. It was like a nightmare for me. Soon, we moved to a field next to it all where we set up our guns.
What an introduction to Normandy! It was some first day for us all. We were to protect the harbor of Cherbourg when Gen. Patton would come in. So we fired at airplanes a lot. Things could have been worse had we driven up the back of the beach.
No matter what, it was some first day on the beach of Omaha. We would be in position for another month before Patton’s 3rd Army was ready to come forward. Not too bad there, we fired at a lot of enemy planes, but we never knew how successful we were.
That is a time I will never forget.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
