As mayor, I am committed to involving more residents in decisions that shape our city and ensuring City Hall is open and accessible to all. That’s why I encourage new voices to step up and serve on boards, commissions and in elected positions.
The deadline to run for City Council and School Committee is approaching fast on Aug. 1, with nomination papers available until 5 p.m. on Friday, July 28. I served on the School Committee before becoming mayor and believe it’s a valuable opportunity to influence city policies.
I want to specifically address the opportunity to serve on the City Council, where several seats are still uncontested or vacant. We are lucky to have a well-qualified and experienced City Council, and this is an excellent opportunity to join them and have your voice heard. I urge everyone to consider this chance to join the council, as our city thrives when diverse perspectives come together to address our pressing issues.
One such challenge is the urgent need for a new community recreation center that can also house Newburyport Youth Services. Although we’re making progress with the proposed site at 59 Low St., we currently lack the necessary votes to approve funding or the required zoning change.
My administration has provided the necessary information, ensuring transparency and a responsible budget. I’m looking forward to an honest debate on this project, free from unfounded speculation on costs or doubts about the project’s importance to our community. Regardless, we must find a resolution that meets the needs of our youth and provides ample recreational space for all residents.
The City Council also plays a vital role in shaping our city’s future, determining how we use our assets and influencing development and land use. While we’re fortunate to be a desirable community, the regional housing crisis demands strategic action.
We need to leverage sites ready for redevelopment, like the former Brown School and Waterfront West, to achieve the best mix of community assets and new housing. Our goal must be to reach timely resolutions and witness successful development that addresses the unaffordability issues we face, rather than letting the perfect be the enemy of the good.
Throughout my term, I have articulated a vision for our city’s improvement. We can strengthen our infrastructure, deliver enhanced services, and guide future growth while preserving our historic and community assets.
Achieving this vision means making difficult decisions that sometimes seem at odds with one another. Unfortunately, divisions have hindered progress on crucial matters like the Brown School and policies on short-term rental units.
One of my goals when running for office was to unite the City Council after years of divisiveness. I now see the limits of the mayor’s ability to do this, and believe the best approach is to offer a vision of how to achieve shared goals, and work alongside the councilors and community members who share my love of Newburyport and want to make it better.
I appreciate the local leaders here who show up, are respectful, do their homework, and collaborate so that we can get to yes on the important issues impacting residents.
As mayor, I have strived to find talented individuals to serve in city government and supported their work. While the council must hold the administration accountable, I believe we need a greater level of respect for the time and expertise of our dedicated city employees and consultants.
There are several additional priorities that I intend to collaborate with the council on. These include establishing a new community and economic development role within the Planning Department, exploring creative solutions to alleviate the tax burden on longtime residents affected by rising property assessments, and ensuring our city employees have the necessary resources to deliver exceptional services to our residents. Moreover, addressing the long-term impacts of climate change and enhancing our energy, waste reduction and resiliency policies are critical areas that require our attention.
If you share my vision and want to join me in this work, I urge you to consider running for City Council. Likewise, if you believe in an alternative direction for our city, I encourage you to step forward. I am proud of our accomplishments and look forward to advancing crucial initiatives that will enhance Newburyport’s appeal as an exceptional place to work, visit and live.
Let’s shape the future of our city together, amplifying community voices and championing positive change.
Sean Reardon is mayor of Newburyport.
