As people know, at one time or another, I was a jogger, a bike rider and a swimmer.
Thirty years ago, I joined the new Gold’s Gym in Salisbury because I was anxious to swim and it had an outdoor pool with a bubble over it. Eventually, they enlarged the gym and added an indoor pool. It has changed hands several times over the years and I kept going, thankfully, five days a week until very recently.
I feel as though the gym was very good for me and I know I inspired others by working out into my late 90s. My cardiologist (who I only see once in awhile) recently told me my aorta was getting a little enlarged so I had better watch it. He didn’t say, “Stop going to the gym” so I kept going thinking, I’m OK.
In December, just before my 99th birthday, I got sick at home. My son called the ambulance and I was taken to the hospital. It was congestive heart failure.
I was only there for a week before being released and since then, I’ve had people who are helping me with care. A visiting nurse, home health aides, etc., have been coming to the house.
I walk around the house for exercise and fortunately, we’ve had a pretty good winter. When the ground was still dry and bare, each day I would get my walker out and walk down the street toward Salisbury Square. Down and back is a mile and some days I did it twice. I decided to do it just once a day and let it go at that. I have to give up the thought that I will ever go to the gym again.
My daughter, Mary Anne Fitzgerald, lined up a place for me to stay in Venice, Florida, for the month of January. The villa is very close to Venice Beach and my granddaughter, Nicole Chouinard, was able to go down and get it ready for me.
Fortunately, my daughter is finding the time to go with me so we are flying down to Venice and she will stay with me until Feb 1. I will be able to continue my outside walking.
I don’t believe there is a gym there but as I understand it – there is an outside pool that I will be able to get into daily. I feel so fortunate at 99 years old to be going to Florida and be able to get out and keep active. I think it will help me a great deal.
I haven’t driven my car for about three weeks, my grandson, Andre Chouinard, and his wife volunteered to drive my car down ahead of me so I would have a car there and he will drive it home Feb. 1.
In Florida, my daughter will do the driving. When the car gets back home to Salisbury, I am not sure I will continue to drive.
At my age, I feel agile but there is the question of other drivers. If someone was to hit me, it would be my fault because of my age.
I may just have to leave the car in the driveway for people to drive me around. This is quite a change in life, but this is what life is all about. Nothing new.
It is hard to accept but I’m going to go to Florida, come home, and change my life around a bit. I’m alive, I can get out, I’m grateful – what more can one ask for?
This is another phase in my life, others have done the same thing – one just has to adjust to it.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard is a resident of Salisbury.
