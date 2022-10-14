This year the Massachusetts Legislature passed a wildly unpopular bill (H4805) supported only by the most ardent of open border advocates. Starting next July, the Registry of Motor Vehicles will be prohibited from asking applicants for citizenship status, effectively allowing illegal aliens to apply for a driver’s license if they can produce an identification document. Governor Charlie Baker vetoed the bill, contending that the law, “increases the risk that noncitizens will be registered to vote.” According to Baker, the plan “restricts the Registry’s ability to share citizenship information with those entities responsible for ensuring that only citizens register for and vote in our elections.”
Of course, Baker was correct. In Massachusetts, issuing a driver’s license automatically places an individual onto the voter rolls. And with universal mail-in balloting, the problem is compounded when thousands of ballot applications are automatically mailed out with no way of knowing who ultimately receives them.
Along with degrading election integrity, granting licenses to non-resident aliens incentivizes tapping into other state-sponsored benefits such as public education, subsidized housing, and coverage under the Health Care Safety Net. Aliens travelling to other states can hide their immigration status from states that don’t issue licenses to undocumented migrants. A valid driver’s license shields illegals from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency and violating illegal entry into the United States and from local police, for driving without a license. We cheapen citizenship by increasing the benefits and privileges of disobeying laws.
H4805 proponents offer the weak argument that licensed aliens boost road “safety” by guaranteeing illegals are properly registered, trained and insured. This is specious because data shows none of this contributes to safety. But by allowing this law to stand you can bet the Commonwealth and its sanctuary cities will become a magnet for unchecked, illegal immigration.
The passage of H4805 turned out to be a galvanizing issue and grassroots reaction to it was swift. Against the odds, hundreds of citizen-volunteers garnered over 100,000 signatures to qualify the issue as a veto referendum (Question 4) on November’s ballot.
But wait, this is Massachusetts. What did our one-party, state apparatus do to thwart the will of the people? They enlisted Secretary of State Bill Galvin to conveniently omit Question 4 from the official “MA Information for Voters” guide. You know, that red, “official document” sent to educate voters and outline the for and against positions of each ballot question.
This is disgraceful. How does Secretary Galvin justify excluding Question 4 from the booklet? It’s obvious he neither fears backlash nor respects the citizens of Massachusetts. Clearly Democrats will do whatever it takes to retain power and deny the right to free and fair elections. As they like to say, this is how “Democracy Dies in Darkness”. And why many citizens distrust the political process, Massachusetts politicians and the persistent lack of transparency.
Scott Fallavollita lives in West Newbury
