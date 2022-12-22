Editor’s note: The following column is one of many sent to The Daily News from Newburyport High School students over the last couple of days.
Have you ever witnessed parents fighting at a youth sporting event?. The problem I will be talking about today is that some parents are too involved in their children’s success in youth sporting events. Some children thrive from parents being really involved in their sports but some don’t. It is important to know what both parents and kids want.
“Whose needs are going to prevail, the kids or the parents? Now it’s all top down from the parents but what most kids want is just to have fun, develop their skills, run around and socialize” (The Christian Science Monitor).
It is important for both parents and children to have their needs taken into consideration. The needs of children, such as the desire to have fun, develop their skills, and socialize, should be even with the needs of parents, such as providing structure and guidance.
Ultimately it will depend on the individual circumstances of each family. In the end it really does depend on the family and how passionate everyone is about sports. Some parents get too competitive at their children’s sporting events.
“The father of one player attacked another player’s father who was officiating. The beaten man died two days later. While that tragic death was unusual enough to make headlines, the incidence of bad behavior and fighting among adults at youth sporting events has become commonplace” (The St. Petersburg Times).
This statement highlights the issue of adults engaging in violent behavior at youth sporting events. The specific incident mentioned involved a father attacking another father who was officiating, leading to the death of the officiating father.
This behavior by parents has gone way too far, A referee/parent was killed because of a parent who takes youth sports too seriously. Parents have gone too far that some states such as New Jersey are starting to take action.
“Fans, coaches and players face removal from youth sporting events if they lose their tempers. Gov. James E. McGreevey signed a bill yesterday permitting school boards or youth sports organizations to draw up codes of conduct for students, coaches, officials and parents. Those who break the rules could be banned until they receive anger-management counseling. The measure was prompted by recent instances of rage at youth sporting events” (The New York Times).
The new law is designed to help promote sportsmanship and create a safer and more positive environment for youth sports. It allows school boards and sports organizations to develop codes of conduct that establish clear expectations for behavior at sporting events. This just shows that some parents are simply too involved in youth sports that it has gone so far that parents could be banned if removed until they get treatment for anger management.
Some parents aren’t involved enough in their child’s youth sporting success. Parents should be involved in their child’s success in youth sporting events. The parents having so much interest in the success of their child in youth sports really shows the shield that they are very supportive and want the best for their child in the sport. Parents being so invested shows the child that they really care and it can push the child to try harder in that particular sport.
It just shows that parents are simply ruining the game for their children by fighting and arguing. It’s gone so far that someone was killed in a brawl between two parents.
There is a law being passed in New Jersey to ban parents from events for fighting. It is simply ruining the game.
Casey Garinger is a sophomore at Newburyport High School.
