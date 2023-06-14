Call this an update.
With few exceptions, newspaper columnists avoid writing follow-ups or sequels to what we put in print.
We’re a century and a half removed from the days of Dickens and Twain when writers could serialize their work, and crowds of readers would be awaiting boats with next installments on the docks of New York or St. Louis.
Ah, the days when the public craved the written word!
Today, we write standalone commentaries with ever-decreasing word counts to accommodate a rapidly disappearing attention span.
So let me simply state that last summer I wrote one headlined “Weeding our reading” regarding a recent policy of public libraries across the USA that took hold at the Newburyport Public Library.
Makes no difference to me now whether or not “weeding” is related to the head librarian’s recently announced resignation. What does matter is that a replacement be more committed to reading than to weeding.
Put another way, in a bookstore, you might expect a pop-culture novelist such as Brad Meltzer to have ample shelf space while a literary giant from the 19th century has but one or two volumes of his best-known titles. That’s commerce.
Nothing wrong with libraries providing everything Meltzer ever wrote, but shouldn’t there be a commitment to writers who have stood the test of time and helped shape American history and culture?
The NPL’s answer to this question – de facto or otherwise – is an emphatic no. and it has been no for at least a year when I started noticing that directly under the eight or nine novels of Brad Meltzer would be just one or two by Herman Melville.
Fiction is arranged alphabetically, so this is easy to find and see for yourself. A day following this writing, you likely saw two.
Of course, that assumes that they put the partial anthology I just returned – gift of Edward G. Molin, 1988 – on the shelf rather than weeding it.
The other is an unweedable but highly readable copy of “Moby-Dick.”
No “Billy Budd,” no “Confidence Man,” no “Redburn,” no “Piazza Tales” that include “Bartleby the Scrivener,” “Benito Cereno” and “The Enchanted Isles.”
If I based my case on, say, Willa Cather or John Steinbeck, you might ask: What do the Plains or California have to do with a historic Massachusetts seaport?
With Melville, the question answers itself.
Imagine going to the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown and finding bare mentions of Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig while images of mediocrity in this year’s lineups dominate the hallowed halls of America’s pastime.
That’s NPL.
Fortunately for Newburyport, all of those titles are available at Jabberwocky Bookshop which, while commercial, has dedicated itself to literature of all tastes, ages and fields.
Wish I could recommended Illume, a new bookstore in Market Square, but its “highly curated” minimalist vibe is 180 degrees from Jabberwocky’s relaxed keep-browsing ambience.
Single copies of books face you from the shelves, each with a handwritten one-line recommendation, mostly pithy and memorable, such as Winston Churchill calling Jonathan Swift’s “Gulliver’s Travels” “the one book I’d want to take with me to Purgatory.”
But then you see “All’s Quiet on the Western Front” named “one of the greatest books ever written” and you might stagger out onto the sidewalk wondering which is worse:
A bookstore offering recommendations by Donald Trump or a library curated by Bottom Line Inc.
Yes, let’s give the library credit for its many educational and other civic programs, for its esteemed archival center, and for featuring books lately banned in schools elsewhere in the country.
Still, the brakes must be slammed on weeding done for the sake of a bottom line as much as for cultural conformity.
After all, isn’t a strict adherence to a bottom line itself cultural conformity?
One of the most descriptive chapters of “Moby-Dick” concludes that “Nantucket is no Illinois.” Today, the NPL must show that Newburyport is no more Madison Avenue than it is Tallahassee.
Weed or read Jack Garvey at hammlynn@gmail.com or at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.