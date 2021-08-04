As the residents of this great city soon choose a new mayor, I think of the awesome opportunity this offers a person with new energy and different perspectives. There are five things that I encourage our mayoral candidates to focus on:
1. Affordable housing. When I walked across America, I came to a city in Colorado the size of Newburyport, a well-known vacation mecca. I saw a stream of buses coming into the city the morning I was there. Upon inquiry, I was told that the buses were filled with day workers, hardworking folks who were employed in the service industries, hotel employees, waitstaff, grocery clerks and store clerks. They came from over a l00 miles away. Why? Because they can’t afford to live in the city where they provide these needed services. Newburyport is on the cusp of being a home for rich people. That would be a tragedy. With rents averaging at least $2,000 a month and the average house over a half million, this leaves folks working for minimum and fixed wages in a real crisis.
2. A hotel/conference center. I have posed this trivia question, also based on my walk across America for veterans. What is the only U.S. city of 18,000 people without a hotel? Answer: Newburyport. A hotel that offers world-class conference amenities would bring revenue, tourists, diversity and culture to this great city. We can do this within the next two years if we focus and commit. And, not on our working waterfront.
3. Make downtown Newburyport more walkable. I would convert Pleasant Street to Green Street for pedestrians only. Yes, we would lose a few parking spots, but we have a terrific parking garage just around the corner. Just imagine the joy, safety and creativity that would come from having the heart of our town devoted to those on foot. Oh, there are always logistical problems, but if Boulder; Eureka Springs, Arkansas; Galena, Illinois; and Beckley, West Virginia, can do it, we can. And, in all the 25 cities that I researched, it increased tourism, revenue and community support.
4. Increasing visibility of city employees. Let’s ask the city marshal to have his officers walking the streets much of the day. What better way to gain public confidence and "boots on the ground" safety than bringing our police closer to the community. I would have our Department of Public Works clean our downtown streets at 6 a.m. each day to make it tidy, welcoming, safe and healthy. Ask all city department heads to find ways to be more available as we serve our citizens. And, the mayor should model this goal by holding frequent public gatherings at various locations.
5. Make sure that every home has lead-free water pipes and demand that all polluters of our precious Merrimack River commit to a plan that will stop all pollution within a year. Although our water supply appears to be reasonably safe, too many homes have dangerous lead pipes for drinking water that jeopardize the life and safety of our citizens.
While I have many other ideas that make me passionate about improving this city, I would hope this article will prompt others to weigh in and express their ideas. A city evolves and grows by encouraging the active listening and discussion of diverse ideas. Use of this newspaper is one forum for this good work.
William Shuttleworth is a retired school superintendent who walked across America in 2019 to address the unmet needs of our veterans. He works as a landscaper and as a parking enforcement officer for the City of Newburyport.
