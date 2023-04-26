Consider this scenario. A city councilor of a modest-sized New England city that is part of a regional school district receives campaign contributions from a teachers union.
Would it be possible that consistently this public official would vote for Proposition 2½ overrides to fund schools?
How about a senator who receives more than half of his or her political campaign contributions from the NRA (National Rifle Association)? What would the voting pattern be of this legislator regarding gun control measures if elected or kept in office?
Now, consider these hard realities.
In 2021, Pfizer’s political action committee contributed to 228 congressional lawmakers. Amgen’s PAC donated to 218. Just these two firms contributed about half the funds needed for political campaigns to either gain seats or retain them.
Certainly, there are other pharmaceutical and biomedical firms in the fray flush with dollars to influence. Add to these the leverage of lobbyists and we have what is known as the medical-industrial complex.
This harkens back to what President Dwight Eisenhower notably warned about at the end of his office in 1961: the “military-industrial complex.”
It was a web of monied interests fused with influential political leaders that supported the profit motives of corporations and individuals at the expense of the general public.
In March, Dr. John Abramson, a faculty member of Harvard Medical School for 16 years, researcher, writer and previously a family practitioner for 22 years, delivered remarks at Hillsdale College, Hillsdale, Michigan.
He highlighted a startling scenario where Big Pharma and biomedical companies are increasingly controlling the outcome of “medical research“ by funding research directly at colleges and universities and through their own research, with scant peer reviews.
The results are predictable. With profit motive rather than public health achievements as the goal, dollars are leveraged to influence policymakers to make laws and regulations that support the hyperproduction of prescription medicine and to dominate medical treatment with the intervention of drugs, rather than disease prevention and mitigation.
In many developed countries, health is increasing by many measures in general populations and principally because of holistic, preventative health management policies.
This contracts with U.S. health systems that are based on extreme reliance on drugs and medical devices. Our system is dysfunctional and what has happened is that medical knowledge is increasingly being defined by corporate dollars that flow directly to research, funding institutions that conduct research and funding campaigns of politicians that protect corporate-medical drug and device companies.
One of the benefits to corporations that has exponentially increased control over research, public policy and ultimately knowledge is a decline in public grants. With less dollars from the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, for example, there is a pronounced shift of more scientific researchers who petition corporations – or are solicited outright – to gain access to needed research dollars.
This is not a new dynamic as it has been occurring for decades, but evidence suggests that the paradigm shift is accelerating.
As highlighted by Dr. Abramson, in 1981, the president of Harvard University announced that the university was increasing its reliance on industry-based research and warned of dire consequences. He stated “… an uneasy sense that programs to exploit technological development are likely to confuse the university’s central commitment to the pursue of knowledge.”
One can only presume that corporations are not confused and that exploitation of technological development refers to profit making. They are pursuing a clear path to more profits with their double grip on research investment coupled with legislators and policymakers who are supported financially, who in turn provide the salve to direct negative public health outcomes to the detriment of society.
Dr. Abramson concluded his remarks with three suggestions: evidence-based medical research should be independently verified through peer review processes that are not connected to funding sources; doctors and practitioners should be the arbiters of which drugs and devices are effective, not corporate officers; brand name drug prices must be regulated.
These goals must be pursued by bipartisan collaboration. Continuance of the current direction of medical-public policy and how it is funded will make our health care excessively expensive and unattainable by millions all while we get sicker.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. Email him at damorecos@gmail.com.
