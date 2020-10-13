Editor’s note: This is one in a continuing series of guest opinions about fostering environmental stewardship and addressing the impact of COVID-19. The series is coordinated by ACES, the Alliance of Climate and Environmental Stewards.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen an uptick in the number of bicyclists out on our roads, paths, and trails. Some trails across Massachusetts have seen more than 130% increase of ridership. Many of these riders are relatively new to navigating on two wheels, so we are working to help educate all riders on the rules and responsibilities that come with bicycling, and on how to keep safe when riding.
We are also helping educate drivers for what to expect with more bicyclists on the roads, as well as new laws in place including lower local speed limits, hands-free cell phone use when driving, and expanded sidewalk and "healthy streets" space that have converted some roadways and parking lanes to provide more space for people. With all these changes, we encourage people to keep up with the additional changes to local infrastructure, and to be aware of the increase in biking traffic.
We want to encourage people to get out on a bicycle, as it is one of the best ways to exercise and socialize while being physically distant, and of course riding a bike is the most environmentally sustainable way to get around town. Biking is good for your health, both mind and body. And of course, it's fun!
For more about the coalition, go to https://www.massbike.org. To learn more about ACES and our Stewardship Initiatives, go to https://www.aces-alliance.org.
Galen Mook is executive director of the Mass Bike Coalition. He can be reached at galen@massbike.org
