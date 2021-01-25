I am writing in response to the article published on Jan. 21 titled “Newburyport officials review Low Street wetlands.” I attended and participated in the productive meeting.
I came to a different conclusion than the article. From a wetlands perspective, I conclude that while the dry portion of the site is developable, there are several constraints that will substantially hamper what can be done.
There is a drainage area that runs across the front of the site. Whatever it may officially be called, that area needs to be minded so drainage can continue to flow through it unimpeded; we have enough drainage issues in the city as it is.
The back of the site is wet and it would be aggressive to develop inside of the 25-foot no-disturbance buffer zone. The no-disturbance zone starts almost immediately behind the building. Stormwater management is also a great concern, including the need for extra money and space for mitigation measures like detention ponds or wet swales, which will further limit the property’s development potential.
We’re not talking about the property for a hypothetical development. We’re talking about purchasing it as a potential site for Newburyport Youth Services, purchasing the property for other departments, or not purchasing it at all. Talking about the suitability of the site for those purposes is not only germane, it’s the whole point.
For NYS, program space, a gym, outdoor play space and parking were identified as the recipe for success. It’s now very clear why the city’s feasibility study, which took a year and $60,000 of taxpayer money, only identified one potential option called the “staggered concept.”
This concept sought to avoid the “significant wetlands” so as to “avoid replication costs.” Even with these goals, this concept has a very high likelihood of exceeding what the site can actually hold based on the information we have now and as details emerge; it comes up short, particularly on outdoor play space; and is extremely unaffordable.
If after a year of concentrated study on this site — on top of years of other consideration — the one concept that shows how the entire recipe might be executed is too expensive, too tight, and on a site that is too constrained, then shouldn’t we listen? On top of that, more meetings are coming on contamination, what we can afford, and weighing the multitude of needs that we have.
Calls to buy this land with no plan should be firmly rejected. Councilors are doing their best to perform due diligence and some of us are trying to move forward by proposing tangible ideas.
Agree or disagree with the idea, it’s not “insane” or “really shortsighted” to consider an investment into the Brown School — a building with a gym and a playground that stands on land that we own. It’s also the place where NYS has successfully, by its own account, done its work for several years.
Investing in the Brown has been the plan going back many years, including in 2014 when NYS moved into the Brown with praise from residents, in 2016 when the Kelley School was sold and the proceeds designated for NYS at the Brown, in 2017 when a request for proposals was issued for the rest of the building with NYS staying at the Brown.
Just six weeks ago, the mayor indicated to councilors that Low Street was off the table for NYS and that attention was finally to be paid to the Brown. None of this means the Brown School is perfect but it is absolutely viable.
It’s not “restrictive” to have a plan, it’s our job as city officials. After many years, “later” is now. Continued indecision will only lead to more lost time and more lost money for the city’s youth and residents. We need to move forward.
Sharif I. Zeid is a member of the Newburyport City Council representing Ward 1.
