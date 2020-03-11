I grew up in a working-class neighborhood in Queens, New York, and went to Junior HS 172. I walked to school with my friends. None of us were tough guys and there were bullies in the neighborhood.
There was one guy who occasionally bullied me after school for no apparent reason other than his need to impress his greasy friends. His looming presence made me fearful of my walk home.
Although my nemesis taunted me with threats of violence and said mean things to me, he never physically hurt me. The pain was in my mind. I never told my parents because I knew if they took any action to protect me, it would only make things worse, and I could handle it. To this day, it remains among my most vivid recollections of childhood.
So, news accounts of rampant bullying via social media and on the streets resonate with me, and I have questions. Is bullying really the same macho crap that existed in my youth, but with more female involvement and social media’s omnipresent leering delivery system? Are there other cultural factors at work that make bullying more common and hideous?
Regardless of the abundance and nastiness of social media bullying, we cannot turn back the clock on the newer vehicles for bullying like texting, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. They are here to stay and freedom of speech remains the foundation of our democracy. Most attempts to stop or regulate speech, in any context, are fraught with danger.
Our country’s school systems are valiantly trying to address this problem, but that is not enough. We need our cultural influencers and national political leaders to get involved.
While researching this subject, I was encouraged to find many examples of celebrity and professional athlete involvement with anti-bullying initiatives.
For example, there is a website called “Rappers against Bullying,” which, given the bad behavior that rap music sometimes glorifies, is a great idea. Campaigns like “Shred Hate” and “Stand Up” feature famous athletes from all sports speaking out against bad/bullying behavior and delivering a strong message to young people.
Stomp Out Bullying – a national anti-bullying and cyberbullying program for kids and teens – is a signature program of Love Our Children USA, a national nonprofit leader in fighting violence against children since 1999. It is publicly supported by a large and diverse group of celebrities such as Paul McCartney, Lady Gaga, Ellen DeGeneres and Bill Clinton.
And our political leaders? All 50 states have passed school anti-bullying legislation, the first being Georgia in 1999. Montana became the last in 2015. On the federal level, Washington continues to come up short.
First lady Melania Trump’s “Be Best” campaign to stop online bullying was launched two years ago. By all accounts, her program is a paper tiger that has offered little in the way of federal government resources or encouragement to stop cyberbullying. She talks about it occasionally, but her efforts are hollow, and for good reason.
Good leaders lead by example and it is ironic that Mrs. Trump’s husband, Donald, via Twitter and at his rallies, encourages bullying. Consider when he mocked the disability of a reporter at a campaign rally and his branding of Muslims and Latinos as unfit to enter our country.
He viciously maligns newspeople who report stories he does not like, and gleefully gives nasty, stupid nicknames to his political opponents. As a businessman, he was notorious for bullying those over whom he had an advantage.
Trump constantly abuses the “bully pulpit” of his high office by indiscriminately disparaging all kinds of people, and we cannot prevent our children from hearing his foul words. Children are not discerning and it is logical for them to conclude that if their president acts and talks that way, it’s OK for them to do it. And they do.
There was a story in The Boston Globe recently about a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter walking home in Boston and being verbally and physically assaulted by a bunch of young people because of their ethnicity.
Is it a reach to suggest that those thugs believed their behavior was acceptable because they heard the president spewing anti-Latino rhetoric when touting his anti-immigration policies?
Didn’t WWII teach us a lesson about the consequences of this kind of behavior from political leaders?
Richard Ross is a freelance writer and mediator residing in Amesbury.
