The front wasn’t moving at Omaha. About 77 years ago this time, Gen. George Patten was getting his 3rd Army ready to move through France.
It took Gen. Patten a month or more to get ready. During that time, my artillery unit protected the port of Cherbourg.
The 3rd Army got ready at the front. The big guns and the Air Force blasted the area at St. Lo. After considerable pounding, we all moved through. It became very evident why the standstill. The Germans were deep with men and equipment.
Our outfit went through with the 4th Armored Division and infantry. Once we got going, there was no stopping us.
The caterpillar that pulled our gun had tracks like a tank. I sat next to the driver and the sergeant. We had windows to look out but my crew in the back had no view at all.
One of them stood up in the middle to man a machine gun turret. We all sat on very low, wooden benches and the crew’s knees were touching one another. I could stretch my legs a bit. The driver worked levers and maneuvered the caterpillar around.
As we drove through, all we saw was death and destruction. It was a terrible show as I looked out the side window and windshield. After awhile, I only looked straight ahead. The scene was so awful but all we could do was keep going.
The Germans used horses a lot to pull artillery and tanks. Trucks were laying there destroyed. I looked forward, hoping for the best. We finally got through it all and we went spearheading. Several other outfits did the same, they went in all directions.
Sometimes, it was really pleasant when a village or town got taken and we moved in. The people who lived there stood around to greet us. We felt like conquering heroes — a wonderful feeling.
We just kept moving, heading toward Paris. The men in my outfit were so excited to be among the first to enter the city but before we got there, we received orders to go to the outskirts instead, to protect a key bridge. Darn it all!
We missed all of the celebrations in Paris. It's probably just as well for I don’t know how I would have behaved.
It was like that all the way to Nancy, France. There, the front came to a stop to wait for supplies. We had to protect a large railyard where the trains would come in.
Let me tell you, the breakthrough was an experience that has stayed with me.
As awful as it was, all the while I felt so thankful I wasn’t a rifle soldier. They suffered many more casualties along the way.
Riding in that caterpillar, seeing everything I saw, I still feel so grateful I was where I was.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
