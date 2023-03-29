Farewell to winter, such as it was, and kudos to the Custom House Maritime Museum for offering the ideal civic event for five stay-indoor Sundays.
“Warm Talks in Cold Winds” by local historians Bronson de Stadler, Bob Watts, Bethany Goff Dorau and Jay Williamson brought to life legendary locals from the distant past who made lasting marks.
For the most controversial, historian Alice Gould set the record straight on Caleb Cushing, Newburyport’s first mayor and a leading Northern apologist for slavery during the run-up to secession.
The Daily News warped the record in 2014 with a front-page report that “local historians” named Cushing the “most accomplished and most colorful public figure in the municipality’s long history.”
In the hometown of William Lloyd Garrison, the honor defied common sense as much as it offended humanitarian values.
With “Warm Talks” host Jack Santos doubling as an interviewer, Gould delivered a full, honest picture of Cushing, a scion of one of the city’s wealthiest ship magnates.
Also a U.S. representative and Massachusetts Supreme Court justice, he served as President John Tyler’s emissary to China, opening trade that critics have suspected of including opium. Gould set this straight by noting that Cushing’s original treaty excluded opium, but Congress stripped the provision from the final version.
It was all downhill from there, as Gould carefully portrayed a “doughface,” the term for Northerners who walked the thin, weak and wavering line of appeasement.
As President Franklin Pierce’s attorney general, he supported the infamous Dred Scott decision, presiding over the capture of runaways in Northern states and their return to enslavement.
In 1853, while claiming he personally opposed slavery, Cushing wrote a treatise on “popular sovereignty,” a euphemism to let enslavers have their way, allowing slavery’s extension westward.
Charles Francis Adams, a Free Soil presidential candidate in 1848 and later a member of the Lincoln administration, called it “the most monstrous doctrine … ever presented to a free people.”
Cushing made many Southern political allies while serving in the Tyler and Pierce administrations, including Jefferson Davis, to whom he wrote during the Civil War. This violated President Lincoln’s executive wartime order, making the letter an act of treason. It surfaced when President Grant nominated him for the Supreme Court in 1874.
The New York Times ran the “treasonable” letter under front-page headlines, including: “Doom of Caleb Cushing.”
In the 1840s, Newburyport chronicler John Lord called Cushing “a man of splendid talents who basely prostitutes those talents.” In 1906, however, Newburyport historian John J. Currier praised Cushing’s “honorable” career. What happened between the time of Lord and that of Currier? Call it “consensus history.”
In a 2008 book, “Past Imperfect,” Charles Peter Hoffer explains that, even before Reconstruction ended, the national mood was to forget any regional differences. Politicians and preachers, to borrow a phrase, told of very fine soldiers on both sides. “Valor” became a code word for no one was at fault.
Businesses advertised products with soothing myths and servile stereotypes such as “Aunt Jemima” and Cream of Wheat’s black chef, “Rastus.”
Northern publishers vied for Southern readers. History texts started describing the enslaved as “well cared for” and “treated like family.”
Since no publisher was going to foot the bill for separate school texts, books sold in New England were the same as those that whistled Dixie, a practice that lasts to this day – and which also explains the absence of labor history from school texts. Confederate statues started appearing throughout the South, while doughfaces were rehabilitated in the North.
In 1890, the Kent Street Common, set aside in the 1830s, was renamed for a traitor: Cushing Park. The 2014 Daily News declaration cited Currier’s 1906 history with no mention that it was part of the era’s push toward consensus history. Nor did it mention John Belohlavek’s definitive 2005 “Broken Glass: Caleb Cushing and the Shattering of the Union,” which Gould cited several times.
“Broken Glass” was fair even when I didn’t want it to be, as was Gould’s “Warm Talk.”
All five talks were as enlightening as anyone could have hoped. Here’s hoping that next winter the Custom House Maritime Museum offers more.
