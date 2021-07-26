Out of the shadows of the woods, on the far left side of the Maudslay pasture, emerged a figure, wandering casually into the sunlight.
So, too, did it emerge into my awareness. A dog, I thought at first. No, not exactly. Perhaps a fox? No, not that either.
The color was wrong. And the size and shape. The sandy coat made it not a fox. The elevated shoulders and sloping back made it not a dog. Suddenly, it dawned on me: Could this be a coyote?
I stood transfixed on Gypsy Lane, behind the tree line and barbed wire fence that form the near side of the pasture. As the animal proceeded across the pasture, I was surprised to see a cat, tan with black face, crouching in the medium-length pasture grass. Could that be the prey? No, the interloper showed no interest.
Just then, however, a pickup truck, towing a horse trailer, pulled into the field from the right, either to drop off a heifer or to pick up one of the two already there — a brown and black Jersey and a brown and white Guernsey.
The sudden appearance of this vehicle, advancing on a collision course with that of the coyote, diverted the predator from whatever its mission might have been, and it abruptly turned left and loped up and over a hill through an old apple orchard at the back of the pasture.
I had now seen a coyote, I thought, adding that species to my mental checklist of nature sightings on my daily walk.
That evening, on the local news broadcast, I was stunned to see the lead story – that a coyote had attacked a young boy. The file footage of a coyote was indeed the very image I had seen that afternoon. I couldn’t believe the coincidence. The story went on to report that viewers should, among other things, keep an eye on small pets, such as cats. Cats?
What had happened in that field that afternoon? Why had the coyote shown no interest in the cat? Was it not hungry? I wondered.
In the following days, I began to take along my camera. This would be a great picture, I thought.
At first, I scheduled my walks for the same time — high noon. Nothing. As the days wore on, I began to bracket the times on either side of noon. Still nothing.
My first thought had been that a coyote might follow a regular route and time pattern, but that appeared not to be the case. Perhaps, coyotes are more random, I began to think. But still no second sighting.
Then, it occurred to me: Had the coyote been drawn into the pasture by that cat? Had it feigned nonchalance to lull the cat into not paying attention? Had this tactic been thwarted by the sudden appearance of the pickup truck?
Had the cat, which itself was likely in search of prey, been spared by this happenstance? Had man’s farming pursuits interrupted the coyote’s hunting pursuits?
If the latter scenario had been true, did that then mean the coyote was spending its day lurking at the edge of the woods, ever vigilant for prey? If so, had it been aware of my passage each day?
Whatever, I never saw the coyote again. I still looked out into the pasture each day as I walked by, but that might have been my one chance to see a coyote, let alone to photograph one.
Life is like that — accidental crisscrossings in the lives of living things: What experiences we have. Whom we meet. What chain of events is precipitated. What decisions we have to make. Whether the course of our lives is enriched or endangered.
The original crisscrossing of the coyote and the cat would have meant nourishment for the coyote, death for the cat. The arrival of the third party in the form of the truck meant a postponement for the coyote and a reprieve for the cat.
It meant nothing for the occupants of the truck. Were they even aware of what was about to transpire?
As for me, I arrived on the scene as a spectator, not as a participant, though I wondered: How would I have reacted if the coyote had not been interrupted, if the cat was indeed the focus of the coyote’s advance? Should I have played a role? Could I have? What would have been the right thing to do? Let nature take its course? Or try to intervene?
These were afterthoughts, for it all happened so quickly — like many of life’s crisscrossings. We just can’t anticipate all contingencies. All we can do is react at the moment and evaluate our responses later.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
