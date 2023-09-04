I think everybody has the same desire to live a long life. We do what we can toward that goal.
I think being an athlete in high school is a good start. It gets one ready to strengthen the body and develop themselves. I was a teacher – a coach all my years. I was a physical education instructor and coached sports in high school so I was in pretty good shape to begin with.
At the age of 40, for some reason, I began to jog. Jogging was very convenient – you could do it alone – you didn’t have to wait for someone to do it with and you could jog anyplace, so it was a great exercise.
I didn’t go overboard, there are a lot of races going on with different distances, but I never entered those. I jogged for 17 years just going two to three miles at a time.
It didn’t take long and I could do it anywhere. It was a great skill to have. I would get back from a short jog with a good sweat and feeling terrific. It always gave me a high feeling – that runner’s high. After 17 years, my knees began to complain. At the same time, I picked up bicycle riding.
In my late 30s, I bought my first bicycle. How I envy kids today when I see them riding their bikes. I could never afford one as a younger person. I had to go to Ipswich to find a 10-speed bike that I liked.
I kept that bike in good shape – I went 25 to 30 miles on a ride. I would go at daybreak, before the traffic got too heavy. I’d get home and be able to work in my woodshop. I kept riding the bike right up to the age of 94. In my last ride, in Venice, Florida, I almost got hit by a car and I realized I better give it up.
During all these years, I swam laps. Being a swimming instructor, it was perfect for me. At the time, the only pool available was the YWCA pool. They only allowed lap swimming at one time per day so it would get very crowded with swimmers doing laps one in front of the other, going back and forth.
When Gold’s Gym came to Salisbury I was elated because I would swim anytime, any season. The “new” indoor pool had six lanes and is only 4 feet deep. No diving area, so you could swim in water chest deep and feel very very comfortable.
They would open early in the morning until late at night so you could swim at any time. I swam three-fourths a mile every day until my late 80s.
When I was around 90 years old, I cut back to a half mile each day. In my mid-90s, I would swim a length and walk a length and I did that until the age of 98 and then for some reason or another, I lost my desire to put on a bathing suit.
But lucky as I’ve always been, I was able to have a small gym in the front room of my house. The owner of Choice Fitness brought me a stationary bike and David Graham lent me his rowing machine.
Each morning, I get out of bed, I go in that room and work out riding a bike one day and rowing the next. I haven’t given up the walking. With an upright walker, I walk a mile at a time.
Being on the walker is not an ideal thing but with it, I can keep up a routine. Getting old is not that bad. I get more respect and help from people as an old person … it’s marvelous.
Luck comes into play also. Luck was with me all my life. With 10 years of football, three years as a U.S. soldier, 34 years as a teacher and coach, my goal is to keep going no matter my age. Having genes is a big factor. My mother lived well into her 94th year when she finally passed away.
My oldest son, Bobby, just got diagnosed with Lyme disease but I think a walking routine, an exercise routine, will help him keep going.
So I intend to try and make it to Normandy next June at the age of 100 and be with veterans again. Thank the Lord.
Robert “Boots” Chouinard lives in Salisbury.
