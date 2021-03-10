As I See It: Children of the pandemic

“I am absolutely miserable,” my son said, as he put his head on the pillow.
“Ha! Do you even know what that means?” I asked.
“Yes, it means I am really sad,” he responded.
Well, he wasn’t wrong, but why? Why was my child miserable?
March 13 marks the one-year anniversary since Newburyport Public Schools (and so many others in the district, state and country) shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It marks the one-year anniversary of the day everything changed for most of us and especially for our school-aged children. It was the beginning of the most challenging year for parents, teachers, nurses, grocers, small-business owners and so many more.
Unless you’re a parent, you probably aren’t paying as much attention to what is going on with our kids these days. And those who are watching, perhaps because they are teachers, nurses, doctors, etc., are still only seeing a fraction of what parents are seeing.
Based on a survey of local parents, our children are suffering from depression, eating disorders, apathy, anger, lack of motivation, isolation, weight gain, suicidal ideations, and a whole slew of other mental and physical illnesses. And while some of this may have existed before, we are seeing it significantly exacerbated within the last year.
Between remote learning, hybrid learning, lack of routines and sometimes too much routine, the pressure is building between the walls of our homes. Tempers are rising.
Many families are experiencing loss of loved ones and loss of income. This results in the loss of normalcy and basic needs – food on the table, heat in their homes, space, and socialization that we all crave – not being met.
Not only did schools shut down but in the beginning and even months in, town and city officials were closing playgrounds, skate parks and basketball courts. Areas that provided outlets for the kids to breathe, exercise, socialize, challenge themselves and escape from unsafe gone situations were being closed.
As a mom of a soon-to-be 17-year-old junior in high school and a 7-year-old first-grader, I’ve been doing a lot of research into the dark hours past midnight.
How will all this impact my boys? What does it mean that they aren’t getting the socialization and physical activity they need? How much weight gain is OK? How much screen time is OK? When will they ever see a friend again, without masks, without distancing? When can they share again? Hug again? Stand in a huddle again?
I am hearing from friends that their kids are saying they hate their lives, they want to die, they are terrible humans, they’ll never get anything right.
I’ve had friends tell me their kids have turned shy, scared and withdrawn. I’ve seen in my own household, my youngest, who used to love being outdoors, now just wants to sit inside and play video games. We’re fundamentally changing our kids.
And when is the time to correct these behaviors before they become lifelong habits that they are trying to break as adults? Our kids and we, as parents, need help.
There is plenty of research out there that says the kids will be all right. What are we doing in the meantime, though?
And how are we ensuring it’ll be the least impact possible? The majority of research says that if a child has a supportive home, they can be resilient and they will be OK. So what of those who don’t have a supportive home?
I think a start is for all of us to dig deep into our memory banks and remember what it’s like to be a kid. Let’s all have a little more compassion for these beautiful humans, finding some space and time to appreciate what it’s like to be a child again.
You might find things like being able to dig your hands into the penny candy tub, hugging your best friends and cousins, spitting on the palm of your hand, then shaking hands together to make a deal, swimming in outdoor pools, playing on outdoor monkey bars, sitting on your grandfather’s lap and giving him a huge hug.
Most of these things aren’t happening right now. Kids are stuck inside, many of them alone.
So while the children might be OK in the future, right now, so many are not. My thoughts are with those children who do not get the support they so desperately need within their homes.
Please, when you see a child next, give them your best masked smile and tell them it’ll all be OK. Maybe, find it within yourself to see how you can help make the day brighter for one tiny innocent human.
Jillian Tilley is a local mom and photographer trying to give a voice to children during the pandemic. To see more, please follow her at www.ellorygracephotography.com/childrenofthepandemic.
