An activist Supreme Court led by Judge Clarence Thomas is shredding our personal liberties.
It is the stuff of romance novels for a couple in love to be jailed or socially ostracized for their union. Yet this is precisely what John Loving, a white man, and Mildred Jeter, a woman of African-American and American Indian descent, endured in 1967, after they traveled to Washington to be legally married, since it was illegal for whites to marry “coloreds” in their own state of Virginia.
When they returned home they were arrested for violating Virginia law prohibiting interracial marriage. At their court case the judge dispensed a suspended sentence, instead of a year in jail, ordering them to leave the state and not return for 25 years as a married couple.
The Lovings pleaded guilty to violating a state code which prohibited getting married in another state and returning to reside there. There were additional violations of Virginia state code where whites could only marry whites or American Indians – as long as Indian blood was one 16th or less. Additionally there were further sections that defined a “ colored person” as one “…in whom there is ascertainable — any — Negro blood.
The Lovings filed suit to defend their marriage and against this shockingly blatant affront on human rights, and they did so by citing the 14th Amendment in the now precedent-setting ( maybe) civil rights case, Loving vs. Virginia. On appeal to the Virginia State Supreme Appeals Court, their arguments were struck down on the surreal premise that because both “ white” and “ colored” persons could receive the same punishment for violation of state codes related to interracial marriage , state statutes did not violate the guarantee of equal protection of the laws.
The 14th Amendment contains the iconic “equal protection” clause, which requires that all persons must be protected and treated equally under any law in the land. Of notable significance, the amendment defines the right to due process at the state level with restrictions to any state legislation that restricts or eliminates personal liberties not explicitly enumerated in the Constitution. The central focus here is the right to privacy.
With Justice Earl Warren writing the prevailing decision, the Supreme court ruled that the Virginia interracial marriage law violated the 14th Amendment to the Constitution
The 14th Amendment was also the basis for the landmark 1954 Brown vs. Board of Education ruling that struck down racial segregation of public schools as a legitimate public policy because it violated the “equal protection” clause
In the landmark 1965 case Griswold vs. Connecticut, the Supreme Court cited the 14th Amendment to preserve the right of married couples to use contraceptives without government interference which were encoded in numerous state laws throughout the country.
In the historic Roe vs. Wade (1973) decision, the premise relied on the 14th Amendment, which concluded that the prohibition of a woman’s abortion choice was a clear violation of privacy protected by the Constitution. Similarly, in the 2015 Obergefell vs. Hodges case, the Supreme Court ruled that states that banned same-sex marriages violated the due process clause.
And finally, in the Lawrence vs. Texas (2003) case, the Supreme Court, citing the 14th Amendment, invalidated state sodomy laws across the United States, allowing same-sex unions, activity and marriage.
In the disappointing Dobbs vs. Jackson decision (2022), Roe vs. Wade was struck down and now a new era of assaults against individual freedoms of choice and privacy is underway, led by Justice Thomas who remarkably, born in a different era, would have had complications marrying his own wife, who is white.
Thomas cited the following in the aftermath of Dobbs: “In future cases, we should reconsider all of this court’s substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence, and Obergell.”
He continued, “ After overruling these demonstrably erroneous decisions, the question would remain whether other constitutional provisions guarantee the myriad rights that our substantive due process cases have generated”
He stands out alone with these comments — no other judge concurred. However, the Trump appointee judges all turned a leaf on Roe vs. Wade after stating in their confirmation hearings that the law was “settled law.”
In the aggregate, justices Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett disguised their biases that will assault the protections of the 14th Amendment.
Our judicial system will always remain flawed because personal biases will also creep into decisions of law since the human condition is unreliable. But when a powerfully positioned person such as Thomas is inserted into the mix, the impact on society is significant
I am a conservative-minded individual, but I rely on two tenants of society to guide my philosophies. The first is that the government must not interfere with my personal liberties protected by the Constitution. And in those cases where I don’t agree, I still respect the rights of individuals to live their own lives without government interference.
Judge Thomas et al are now leading a frightening new charge to dismantle our personal securities as what to do with our bodies, who we can sleep with, and who we can marry.
It’s a new – sad – age in the American experiment.
Joe D’Amore writes from Groveland. He is a practicing financial advisor, former elected official in Groveland, humanitarian, and longtime contributor of columns to this newspaper. He can be reached at damorecos@gmail.com.
