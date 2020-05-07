As I See It: City must look at what is truly essential

The April 30 Daily News revealed two very different approaches to leadership in times of crisis right in our own community.
Anna Jaques Hospital President and CEO Mark Goldstein regretfully announced the furlough of 134 of its workers in response to diminished revenue due to the coronavirus. At a time when hospitals are strained to their limits to provide comprehensive care, Goldstein remarked that he took these steps “to ensure the short- and long-term viability of our hospital.”
In the same day’s paper, Mayor Donna Holaday, in her duel role as chair of the School Committee, stated that “my goal, at this point, is to save everyone’s job” as the School Committee begins to grapple with a budget for next year.
Anna Jaques can’t rely on increases in taxes to bail them out. They have to be razor sharp in constantly looking to make ends meet while providing world-class medical care.
But the city can always rely on increasing tax revenue. This is a real problem. And, though it may seem heartless, the City of Newburyport is not an employment agency. Their job is to provide quality services balanced with the wallets of the people paying for these services.
Instead of blindly building a budget based on current staffing patterns, it seems critical to look at what is truly essential. We also have to begin shapeshifting the delivery of education in this era of quantum technology development.
The whole city could operate on a four-day work week through creative scheduling and planning. Many school systems in America have transformed to a four-day school schedule without a blip in student performance. And, yes, child care can be dealt with.
Using technology, the students can continue their learning, tapping into curricular content schools don’t focus on. I am miffed that we have not furloughed city and school staff during this time, given the generous unemployment benefits offered by the state, supplemented by the $600-a-week unemployment guaranteed under the federal stimulus plan.
We all want everyone back to work, but in the meantime, let’s use this shutdown window to look at how we could do things differently. The taxpayers of this community deserve it. It is time for our mayor and City Council to make some tough decisions.
William Shuttleworth, a Newburyport resident, served as a school superintendent for three decades.
