This November, Massachusetts voters have a great opportunity to improve our schools and roads by having the wealthiest 1% pay a little more in taxes. Along with dozens of local volunteers — teachers, parents, and local faith and community groups — I’ve spent years working to pass the Fair Share Amendment, which is on the ballot as Question 1.
Over the years, we’ve collected signatures, organized community education events, held phonebanks, and talked to thousands of voters at their doors or in front of Market Basket. In those conversations, I share my belief that Question 1 is a fair way to seriously address our state’s long-term needs. And the response is overwhelmingly positive!
Question 1 would create a 4 percent tax on the portion of a person’s annual income above $1 million. And we’ll all benefit from $2 billion every year in new state revenue that is constitutionally mandated for schools, colleges, roads, bridges and public transportation.
It's fair that only people who earn more than $1 million annually will pay more; 99% of us won’t pay an additional penny. The $1 million threshold would be adjusted for inflation so it continues to only apply to the richest taxpayers. A full 70 percent of the funds raised would come from those who earn more than $5 million.
But lately, I’ve noticed some confusion from people who have seen ads on TV opposing Question 1. It’s worth clearing up some misconceptions advanced by those ads, which are primarily funded by a few local billionaires, according to the state’s campaign finance reporting website.
First, home sales. Only the most expensive 1 percent of homes in Massachusetts sell for enough to be affected by Question 1. That’s because income tax is paid only on the gain from a home sale, not the total sale price. Home sellers can also deduct $500,000 (for married couples, or $250,000 for individuals) from their taxes on the sale of their primary residence, and deduct the entire cost of a renovated kitchen, an updated heating system, a new roof, or any other improvements.
Last year, in Newburyport, only three homes sold for a gain of more than $1.5 million, enough to possibly be affected after deductions. Only two homes in Newbury and one in Amesbury sold for enough to be affected. In Salisbury, West Newbury, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland, and Merrimac, not a single home sold for enough that the seller would pay more.
Question 1 also isn’t a tax on businesses. Only business owners who make more than $1 million in personal income in a single year will be affected. We’re not talking struggling mom and pop businesses here.
Because Question 1 would be written into the state constitution, the legislature would be constitutionally required to spend this new money on transportation and public education. It will be spent that way. That spending requirement could only be undone through another vote by the people. And advocacy groups, including the teachers unions and transportation advocates who are working to pass Question 1, will be watching closely to ensure that every dollar is spent where it should be.
Personally, I like the idea that the revenue is dedicated to the broad areas of education and transportation. For example, one year, we may choose to focus on making our commuter rail system more reliable and affordable, or fixing the potholes on our local roads. In another, we may choose to invest in making our public colleges more affordable, or in providing free full-time preK and after-school programs, so that families don’t have to break the bank to pay for day care.
By passing Question 1, we’ll have $2 billion every single year to invest in these priorities. For the wealthiest, this increase will have little or no impact on their lifestyle. Yet, we would all benefit by addressing much-needed improvements to public education and transportation.
We live in a state with the highest economic inequality in the United States. The Fair Share Amendment will help shift some of the burden off of Massachusetts workers and families and benefit us all by improving public education and transportation.
Newbury's Pam Wool is a volunteer with Fair Share for Massachusetts.
