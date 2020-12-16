The COVID panic button was punched like a Mike Tyson upper cut on March 11, 2020.
This is when the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma Thunder was canceled as the players were warming up. Within 24 hours, you had to wait to get a shopping cart at Market Basket.
From there, the life we knew in America became an upheaval that still is not over. Affecting every facet of our lives, it didn’t take an Einstein IQ to make some predictions that sadly have come true. The second story this past Sunday on "60 Minutes" proved one of mine.
The story dealt with what is happening to college athletics since the pandemic began. This has been a focus of mine since my grandson is a college athlete.
Playing on the University of Rhode Island golf team, he and his teammates were practicing in Myrtle Beach for their first spring tournament when their coach received a text message: “Come back to campus, spring season canceled.”
When the pandemic continued into the fall, it was the same result. Thankfully, through the valiant efforts of the amateur golf associations of Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Connecticut, the summer tournaments which involve high school, collegiate and older amateurs were played.
Other sports also did an outstanding job adapting to the conditions they were presented with. Meanwhile, however, college athletics were being gutted. Colleges and universities have been decimated financially during the pandemic. With many students either taking their classes remotely or taking a gap year, an astronomical amount of money has been lost.
CBS News reports, “Colleges across the nation are scrambling to close deep budget holes and some have been pushed to the brink of collapse after the coronavirus outbreak triggered financial losses that could total more than $100 million at some institutions.”
This has been lurking for some time now. Revenue from football and basketball has carried other college sports for some time. The house of cards of college athletics only needed a light breeze to topple. The pandemic, however, was a Category 5 hurricane to athletic budgets.
The first victims I learned about came through checking amateur golf results last summer. That’s when I learned both Dartmouth College and Brown University eliminated their golf programs.
Dartmouth has a beautiful course which hosted one of the fall tournaments URI and many other New England colleges played in. I can attest to this because my wife and I went to the final round in fall 2019.
The "60 Minutes" story focused on the University of Minnesota’s men’s gymnastic team. The coach was given the bad news on a Zoom conference call.
All sports that do not bring in significant revenue will be vulnerable. Just a couple of clicks on the internet gives you the sad reality.
Here are a few from the long list on HoopDirt.com. Division I – UConn: men’s cross country, women’s rowing. Division II – Seattle Pacific gymnastics. Division III – UMass Dartmouth men’s and women’s swimming, men’s and women’s tennis.
The stark reality is many more shoes are going to drop. Where it ends is anyone’s guess. Will exciting signing days for high school athletes decrease? That forlorn reality has the odds in its favor.
For the coaches losing their jobs, I’m afraid they and other personnel at colleges and universities will not see their jobs returning. Unfortunately, they will join so many others who have lost their livelihoods.
I realize this is not anywhere close to the priority list of problems that have resulted from the pandemic. But as Jay Leno used to say when showing videos of foolish things people do, “What did you think was going to happen?”
Kevin Noa lives in Merrimac.
