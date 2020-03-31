Thirty years ago, the White Ribbon Campaign began after one man killed 14 women in what is now known as the “Montreal Massacre.”
That tragedy inspired a group of men to start a movement to speak out against violence toward women.
Today, the White Ribbon Campaign has gone worldwide, with more than five million men pledging their commitment to end violence against women and girls and to promote healthy relationships and gender equality.
The Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center hosted its first White Ribbon Breakfast in 2013, and I am proud to have been a founding member and chairman of the White Ribbon Committee for the last eight years.
I was inspired by the men standing up and taking action, and I made it my mission to inspire the same action here in our community at this incredible event.
This year, we’re changing the format of our White Ribbon event and will be gathering “virtually” in early May because of the coronavirus pandemic. You will still get to hear from an incredible keynote speaker and see firsthand the impact that the event’s fundraising has on our community’s prevention programs in local schools.
Eight years ago, we made the decision that our annual event would raise needed funds for the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s Youth Empowerment Services. These youth programs include workshops on healthy relationships and masculinity, gender-based violence prevention, as well as Girls Inc. of the Seacoast Area.
I realized how important it is to focus on prevention when I first joined the board of the crisis center and learned how reaching young kids before they engage in unhealthy behavior can have a lasting impact into future generations.
These programs also reach kids who can become leaders in their friend groups and social circles, starting conversations about healthy relationships, and disengaging conflict when they see it happen.
At the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, they call that becoming an “upstander” – one step up from a bystander.
After eight years of chairing this committee, this will be my last year.
But the impact this work has had on my life will last far beyond that.
I’ve tried to become more mindful in the business world, and as an employer, I appreciate the value of equality in the workplace and equal pay for women. As a parent, I talked to my sons about equal rights and taught them about respect. Both my sons and daughter grew up in an equal and nurturing environment.
I know everything can benefit from a new and fresh perspective, and I look forward to seeing how the event will grow and change in the coming years.
I hope you will log on and join me, the staff, board and volunteers at the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center in May when we host our first-ever virtual White Ribbon event.
And I hope you will join me in taking the Massachusetts White Ribbon Day pledge: “From this day forward, I promise to be a part of the solution in ending violence against women and all gender-based violence.”
Dick Bazirgan is principal at Richard Dean Associates and chair of the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center’s White Ribbon Committee. For more on the crisis center: jeannegeigercrisiscenter.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.