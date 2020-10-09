I always suspected that the year 2020 might not be trustworthy.
It just sounded too cool and futuristic. Turns out I was right. Everyone has an opinion about what should happen going forward, and there’s a time and a place for those discussions.
This is not that time, nor that place. This is the time and the place where I offer my opinions about mocha frappes and other important topics, because, well, would you rather read about the election? Ha! Didn’t think so.
Here goes:
“West Side Story” is mad depressing.
The word “ginormous” is awful. Everyone stop using it, please.
The phrases “this uncertain/unprecedented time” and “we are in uncharted waters” have reached peak exposure and need to go away.
Cheez-Its are still the greatest crackers.
Jazz is still terrible.
There are Shaw’s shoppers and there are Market Basket shoppers. Market Basket is and always will be DeMoulas.
Frozen pudding ice cream is weird and has never been eaten by anyone under 80.
Dunks hot coffee isn’t very good. Dunks iced coffee is nirvana. Dunks food isn’t real food but who cares?
Masks rule because you can pretend not to recognize people that you don’t want to talk to in DeMoulas.
“Tiger King” was awesome but it seems like forever since we watched it. It’s been forever, right?
Turns out that knowing the day of the week is unnecessary.
So is going to school, apparently.
Bruce Springsteen was vastly overrated.
“Jive Talking” by the Bee Gees was vastly underrated.
No one has ever understood the words to “Stayin’ Alive.” Son of a mother? Mother’s brother? Whatever.
“Tuff Enuff” by The Fabulous Thunderbirds should be the theme song of the pandemic.
Mocha frappes (you were waiting for this, you know you were) are the best frappes, but must be made with coffee and chocolate ice cream – not mocha chip because the chips make them gritty.
Flatten the curve, I mutter to myself, trying to zip my jeans. Oh wait, that’s not a thing anymore! Stretchy pants it is, then.
It’s OK to wear the same clothes you slept in, as long as the stains don’t show in your Zoom meeting.
TV weathermen are annoying and get way too much airtime (this is from my hubs, David, who has always had something against weathermen, don’t ask me why).
Ruffles are terrible, terrible chips.
Sourdough bread isn’t that good but ...
I’m a loser because I didn’t create a sourdough starter during this uncertain and unprecedented time as we navigate uncharted waters.
And finally, it turns out that books and movies about pandemics are way better than this live theatrical version in which we are all currently starring. I don’t recall buying tickets for this. Can I leave at intermission and get my money back please?
Marilyn Archibald lives in West Newbury (archie4618@aol.com, also blogging at malibu93.webnode.com) and is already dreading the long, frappe-less winter ahead.
