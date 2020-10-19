As I See It: Considering rugged individualism

The year 1776 created the United States. It was a year of great victories and some devastating defeats.
Men banded together in Philadelphia and pledged their lives, their fortunes and their sacred honor to create a society in which all “are created equal and endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, among them: life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Americans rebelled against an absolutist monarch, who treated them like nobodies who should just shut up and pay taxes. King George demanded loyal subjects; we created democracy and independence.
David McCullough’s book “1776” makes one thing completely clear: Win or lose, depravations beyond anything that I can imagine were required to create these United States. Our country barely made it ‘til 1777.
Independence and individualism are engrained and enshrined in the psyche of America. Being embedded this point of view makes it hard to see that the pursuit of individual liberty – which is so fundamental to our society and to our self-image – is an ideology.
Ideologies vary widely. It is impossible for me, for example, to imagine myself existing under the despotic collectivism of a North Korea and maybe China.
It’s the “ism” at the end that’s a telltale sign, e.g., collectivism, communism, individualism etc ... . If it’s an “ism,” it’s a point of view. Points of view are subject to consideration and criticism.
Our era is extraordinarily different than 1776. Many things that would have seemed miraculous and impossible to our forebears are taken for granted now. Some “miracles” in 1776 can be today’s annoyances, e.g., “What’s with the WiFi?”
The doctrine of individualism now extends to many petty matters that the American founders couldn’t have imagined in their wildest dreams. Individualism is now fought out over whether you have to recycle, whether you have the right to fly the Confederate flag, how big a gun you can buy, and whether you have to wear a mask.
Not everybody was willing to sacrifice in 1776. Many living in the then-British colonies wanted nothing to do with the rebellion. Some admired King and Country. Many others didn’t care a whit about the Revolution and “democracy.”
“Nothing but vague rhetoric. Humbug!” Others were too lazy to pay the price of patriotism. Their motto: “Let George do it.” Their version of individualism: “Leave me alone!”
Isn’t individualism a private affair? Getting fixated on small potato externalities degrades individualism. Individualists, like Thoreau, look inward to discover deeply held values and to become aligned with a powerful purpose, such as the beauty of the American project, the authority of science, the power of the humanities, the legitimacy of spirituality. Stuff like that. Like Ghandi, when individualists take a stand, they move others.
George Washington was very much an individualist. Yet, he repeatedly sacrificed his own interests for America’s. Facing the present health crisis and the climate emergency coming directly at us, individualists who love our country are called upon to do the same.
Michael Sales lives in Newburyport.
