The arrival of pavement grinders and paving machines on the corner of Hoyts Lane this spring got me to thinking.
When is a job “done”?
While we soon had a new surface on our street, likely for years to come, other streets around the city are now in need of repair. While we no longer need to face the loud thumps of big trucks hitting potholes and patches, others do in other places.
Is it ever possible for a mayor or a department of public works to say, “We’re finally done. The streets of the city are perfect?”
Life doesn’t work that way. Things happen. Sewer and waterlines must be repaired. New homes require utility access. Accidents happen. Things, including pavement, wear out. No, the job will never be done.
It’s like painting a house. The hope is that this one time will finally be the last one, that the paint will never peel again, but it does. Each spring, I do a walk-around of the house, spot scraping and painting the peeling areas.
As the old saying goes, “A stitch in time saves nine,” but not forever. Still, on a house speckled with shadows from the surrounding maple trees, the repaired areas don’t stand out, and I’ve never had to do a complete top-to-bottom repaint.
This is similar to medical issues, more so as we age. Will this ailment, this injury, this treatment be the last one? We all know the answer – it usually isn’t, and something else is likely to pop up.
The best we can do is to limit the impact, to shorten the recovery, to head off the worst end results. and if we can’t, the best we can hope for is to cope well with the prognosis.
So, too, do we hope for the best in coping with our busy schedules of work, play, appointments, responsibilities … .
“If only I can get through this week, everything will be better.”
It may be, but usually the list just getting longer, filling up the calendar, extending the time of stress. Life keeps happening. Events pile up. We must deal with them as they arise. No one gets a free pass.
And, of course, some must deal with greater tragedies that seemingly occur out of nowhere, changing the course of life and requiring a major reset, whether for those impacted directly or for those close to them. Such as with the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.
So, what does this say about us as human beings?
For some of us, it can be overwhelming, leading to despair. For some of us, it is a challenge to be met, leading to a sense of accomplishment. For most of us, the answer lies somewhere in between, depending upon the frequency and the severity of the unexpected complications.
I tend to be one of those who see the tasks ahead as challenges. I like to check off items on my lists of things to deal with – medical appointments, home maintenance issues, service club responsibilities, social occasions, shopping needs, recreational opportunities, family occasions … .
But at times, like with everyone else, events can pile up and conflict with each other and lead to that desire for relief. Even when relief arrives, it is always followed at some point by a new round of complications.
All we can do is keep on keeping on. What choice do we have? It’s that or giving up. The latter choice leads only to a worsening of conditions – deteriorating streets, peeling houses, failing health, missed opportunities, a sense of despair or failure … .
Life is dealing with what comes our way. That is often beyond our control. What we can control is how we deal with those complications.
The roads we all travel are full of twists and turns and potholes. We have to accept that and make the best of our journeys.
Stuart Deane lives in Newburyport.
