As a practicing architect for 28 years and a resident of Newburyport for 18, I have worked with many businesses in town as well as schools in New England. I also operate in the role of owner’s representative, specifically to assess the feasibility of projects. This work informs my perspective on the proposals before the City Council regarding the purchase of 57 Low St.
In December, I started following the discussion surrounding the possible purchase of the property. Since then, I have listened in on every City Council and subcommittee meeting. I have also read and analyzed all of the pertinent data provided by the city relating to 57 Low St. and the Brown School. I'm compelled to write now because I have noticed an alarming trend among some councilors to undermine experts and add unnecessary complexity to what should be a straightforward question: Should the City Council appropriate $220,000 to purchase 57 Low St.?
There are two orders in front of the council related to this topic. The first, Order 214, appropriates $220,000 for the purchase – no strings attached. The second, Order 229, filed two months later, is significantly more complex. Across four pages of “whereas[es]” it lists more than 10 contingencies to be satisfied across three disparate properties (57 Low St., the Brown School, and Atkinson Common) and four unrelated departments (Newburyport Youth Services, the Parks Department, School Department, and Conservation Commission) for the same purchase. In addition, it also appropriates $1.7 million for NYS to renovate and remain in the Brown School.
Why there would be two orders for the same purchase is confusing. Why there would be a specific contingency tied to the purchase of 57 Low St. allocating money for the renovation of the Brown School is baffling. But far and away the oversight that stands out most glaringly is the fact that the $1.7 million would come up woefully short.
A review of the 2014 Brown School Feasibility Study by Winter Street Architects (WSA) reveals a litany of deferred maintenance issues requiring immediate attention and repair, including non-code compliant structural walls, egress and exits that don't comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as asbestos flooring throughout the building. This is only the start of the list of more than 15 integral items that needed to be corrected prior to any renovation for any use at the Brown School in 2014.
Analysis of the 2019 feasibility study by MLA Architects finds the same deferred maintenance issues unaddressed and five years further along in deterioration. The cost for these repairs, in 2019 dollars, is $4,333,395.
Importantly, the WSA study explicitly excluded studying the feasibility of placing NYS in the school, stating, “Given that the relocation of the city’s Youth Services Department ... is considered a required component of this project, the primary objective of this study is to evaluate the feasibility ... and determine the ideal programming of the remainder of the building.” Therefore, the MLA Feasibility Study is the only one to actually study the feasibility of renovating the Brown School for NYS.
MLA analyzed one option as follows: Option 1, “Minimal Intervention”, is intended only to extend “NYS’s ability to stay at the Brown School until a permanent home is found.” Importantly, three-fourths of the necessary repairs to the exterior building envelope would be allocated to a future developer and are explicitly excluded (the cost of this work is $747,770). The cost of Option 1 (without this work) is: $7,881,618.
Any renovation of the Brown School in a piecemeal manner is simply impractical: All of the repairs to the exterior building envelope must be completed to make the school weather tight, and the HVAC must be replaced. The combined cost of only these two pieces is $2,120,804. Any interior renovation prior to taking these two steps is akin to rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic. The Brown School is literally already taking on water.
Taking this analysis into account, it is clear that $1.7 million is a meaningless gesture toward the actual cost of renovating the Brown School. This alone should suffice for any councilor to vote no on Order 229. However, the truth of the additional unrelated contingencies is that they clearly exist to incentivize certain councilors to vote for Order 229 in lieu of Order 214.
This brings us back to the most important question: Why does Order 229 exist at all?
Order 229 exists to effectively split the “yes” votes of councilors across two orders thereby preventing the required 8 out of 11 votes necessary for acquisition. Cleverly – and deceptively – all the “yes” votes will add up to a no.
City Council, do not hide behind Order 229. Please remove it from consideration and vote instead on Order 214.
Craig Douglas is an architect and Newburyport resident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.