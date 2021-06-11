The recent D-Day commemorations overseas brought back lots of memories.
I recall that after arriving on Omaha Beach in Normandy, France, we went to our first gun position, next to a blasted out German gun battery. It had just been taken by our troops and the scene was terrible. We set up our four guns right next to it. We were the First Army under General Bradley. General Patton was to arrive soon in Cherbourg. Our outfit, as it turned out, was defensive. We were to protect the harbor from enemy bombings. It took at least a month or so before Patton’s Third Army would finally arrive.
There wasn’t much we could do but sit on our guns waiting for orders to action. Our radar guys set up this huge, boxy truck in the middle of our guns. On the roof was an antenna that rotated 360 degrees scanning the sky for enemy planes. When one was detected we would be called to action stations.
Each gun had metal outriggers with a platform on them for us to walk on as the gun was traversed. On each side of the gun was a meter for someone to keep up with the data that was sent that would direct the gun for elevation azimuth. We could shoot a mile into the air. At that time there were enough other crew members to handle the ammunition – each round was over 4 feet long.
Next to the breach of the gun was a sleeve, where we would place the projectile, nose first. There was a timer set in the nose for when the shell was to explode. Then it would be placed for me to slam it up into the breach. The barrel of the gun would be pointing up, so I'd have to bend down with one hand to slam it up into the breach, then pull a lanyard. After firing, the artillery piece would eject the casing which was more than 20 inches long. I would do a dance step to kick that away and be ready for another round. We got the command to commence firing until the next command to cease firing.
The rounds would blast into the air and then explode. We never knew how successful we were. The plane could have been hit but still limped off. Our battalion had four batteries with a total of 16 guns, although we never saw the other batteries, they were spaced so far apart.
We lived by our guns all the time, setting up our pup tents and digging foxholes close by. In between firing we could only sit around. We had no radio communication at all. We had a slit trench for toilet purposes and no showers, of course. I slept on the ground for more than 1½ years, never seeing a bed.
Our diet was very poor. The kitchen wasn’t getting any supplies. All we could eat were “C” rations, so needless to say we stayed slim.
We were all about the same age, around 20 years old. We could play cards, that was about all. Each gun crew made a camp fire to heat up water. Our steel helmets came in useful for washing. I could put a small mirror in the gun to shave. Cleanliness was not a virtue and we washed when we could. We stayed in the same clothes all of the time.
Every once in a while we’d wash things in our helmet, hanging them on bushes to dry. We had the campfire going each morning. If there was a farm nearby we would get some vegetables to cook.
A couple of fellows in my crew were from Tennessee and had a guitar. They would sit together and play and sing, which was even nicer. Otherwise we killed time playing cards. The war zone is where I learned to play cribbage. I still enjoy the game today; sometimes my son Daniel comes over to play on the weekends.
It seemed like so long before General Patton’s Third Army was ready to move up the front.
Bob "Boots" Chouinard is a U.S. Army veteran who lives in Salisbury.
