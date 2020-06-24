When the Indianapolis Colts accused the New England Patriots of deflating footballs five years ago, no one who knows anything about the sport thought it meant taking all, most, or even very much air out of the ball.
Spectators at home and in the stands never noticed the difference, nor did the broadcasters who wondered aloud why the game’s second half was delayed.
Judging from the rout that the Patriots inflicted on them with fully inflated balls in that second half, the Colts likely wished they themselves never noticed.
Today, no matter their home team, Republicans across the country are delighted that most Americans do not and will not notice that the word “defund” is much like “deflate.”
That’s why, as one commentator put it, the slogan "Defund the Police" is "a valentine to Republicans."
Sure, anyone paying attention knows that it's a call to redirect excess funds from police departments to community, health, educational, athletic and arts organizations — all of which are underfunded.
Police funding is excess because most cities and towns expect police to solve problems far better suited to such groups.
But Republicans count on voters who see and hear only surfaces, which in this case appears to say abolish police. A call for anarchy.
The guy who modeled his 2016 campaign on the "Law & Order" campaigns of George Wallace and Richard Nixon in 1968 will harp on “Defund the Police” from here to November.
Joe Biden is right to disavow the slogan — which will cause the superficial all-or-nothings on the Democratic side to disavow him — but that giant, yellow painting on the Washington, D.C., street might as well be a picture of Chairman Mao.
If “defund” conveyed an immediately understood and accurate description of what is being called for, I would endorse it.
Since Barack Obama first proposed universal health care in 2009, I have often made the case for bold, New Deal measures without regard for how flat-earth Republicans will react.
For example, "Democratic socialism" and "single-payer health care" are terms that Republicans easily twist, but the words have singular definitions that cannot be changed.
You cannot say that about "defunded."
Why? Because every Democrat you can name, moderate to progressive, adamantly opposes Republican calls to "defund” Planned Parenthood.
We can't have it both ways. If the word means eliminate in one context, it means eliminate in another.
This controversy is exasperating because it is absurdly unnecessary. So many other words and phrases are available to advance the cause. That's why Biden rejected it.
America is a place where politics are expressed and taken in extremes, absolutes, all or nothing.
Unfair? Yes, but easy to avoid if we pay as much attention to what we say as we ask others to pay to all that is said.
As much attention to the second half as to the first.
Deflate but don’t defund Jack Garvey at hammlynn@gmail.com or at https://buskersdelight.home.blog/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.